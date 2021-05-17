Class B baseball: Elkhorn eliminates top-seeded Hastings; Central City defeats Bennington

Creighton recruit Malakai Vetock struck out 11 on Monday to lead Elkhorn to a 5-1 win over top-ranked Hastings at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win boosts the third-ranked Antlers (20-11) into a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Werner Park and ends the season for the Tigers.

Vetock allowed four hits and one earned run while walking three in the complete-game victory.

Junior Blake Knott drove in two runs for Elkhorn, which grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth inning.

Hastings (20-7) … 010 000 0—1 4 3

Elkhorn (20-11) … 000 320 x—5 7 0

W: Vetock. L: Mackey. 2B: H, Newman; E, Calabrese, Knott.

Kale Jensen tossed a three-hitter Monday to lead Central City/Fullerton/Centura to a 3-1 win over Bennington at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Kernels (20-6) stay alive in the double-elimination event at Werner Park while the season ends for the 16-11 Badgers.

Central City scored all three of its runs in the first inning to oust Bennington, the defending (2019) state champion. Kellen Fries had a pair of RBIs and Jensen had one.