Class B baseball: Elkhorn eliminates top-seeded Hastings; Central City defeats Bennington
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Creighton recruit Malakai Vetock struck out 11 on Monday to lead Elkhorn to a 5-1 win over top-ranked Hastings at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win boosts the third-ranked Antlers (20-11) into a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Werner Park and ends the season for the Tigers.

Vetock allowed four hits and one earned run while walking three in the complete-game victory.

Junior Blake Knott drove in two runs for Elkhorn, which grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth inning.

Hastings (20-7) … 010 000 0—1 4 3

Elkhorn (20-11) … 000 320 x—5 7 0

W: Vetock. L: Mackey. 2B: H, Newman; E, Calabrese, Knott.

Kale Jensen tossed a three-hitter Monday to lead Central City/Fullerton/Centura to a 3-1 win over Bennington at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Kernels (20-6) stay alive in the double-elimination event at Werner Park while the season ends for the 16-11 Badgers.

Central City scored all three of its runs in the first inning to oust Bennington, the defending (2019) state champion. Kellen Fries had a pair of RBIs and Jensen had one.

Owen Douglas, who allowed six hits and struck out five, took the loss.

Bennington (16-11).......000 010 0—1 3 0

Central City (20-6)........300 000 x—3 6 0

W: Jensen. L: Douglas.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

