Class B baseball: Elkhorn eliminates top-seeded Hastings

Creighton recruit Malakai Vetock struck out 11 on Monday to lead Elkhorn to a 5-1 win over top-ranked Hastings at the Class B state baseball tournament.
The win boosts the third-ranked Antlers (20-11) into a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Werner Park and ends the season for the Tigers.
Vetock allowed four hits and one earned run while walking three in the complete-game victory.
Junior Blake Knott drove in two runs for Elkhorn, which grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth inning.
Hastings (20-7) … 010 000 0—1 4 3
Elkhorn (20-11) … 000 320 x—5 7 0
W: Vetock. L: Mackey. 2B: H, Newman; E, Calabrese, Knott.
