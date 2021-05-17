 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B baseball: Elkhorn eliminates top-seeded Hastings
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Class B baseball: Elkhorn eliminates top-seeded Hastings

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Creighton recruit Malakai Vetock struck out 11 on Monday to lead Elkhorn to a 5-1 win over top-ranked Hastings at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win boosts the third-ranked Antlers (20-11) into a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Werner Park and ends the season for the Tigers.

Vetock allowed four hits and one earned run while walking three in the complete-game victory.

Junior Blake Knott drove in two runs for Elkhorn, which grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth inning.

Hastings (20-7) … 010 000 0—1 4 3

Elkhorn (20-11) … 000 320 x—5 7 0

W: Vetock. L: Mackey. 2B: H, Newman; E, Calabrese, Knott.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert