Here's a look at the Class B results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3, Game 1

Omaha Gross defeated Elkhorn North 11-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win forced a second game later Wednesday to determine which team would advance to Friday's final at UNO.

Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in two for the 18-7 Cougars. Duncan had a double while Capece, a Creighton pledge, drilled a homer.

Gross led 5-1 but broke the game open with a five-run fourth.

Pitcher Alex Kosse went the distance, tossing a five-hitter.

Elkhorn North (23-6)...........100 011 0— 3 5 4

Omaha Gross (18-7)............320 510 x—11 11 3

W: Kosse. L:Huff. 2B: OG, Duncan. HR: OG, Capece.

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 1

Elkhorn North advanced to the Class B final with a 3-2 win over Omaha Gross on Wednesday at the state baseball tournament.

The defending-champion Wolves will play for their second straight title in a 4 p.m. game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Elkhorn North scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Xavier Cavenaugh, Isaiah Miller and Carson Ripley had the RBIs.

The Cougars scored a run in the second and one in the seventh but came up short.

Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill allowed one hit in six innings and struck out seven to get the win. Kyler Hanson came on to get the save.

Gross finishes the season 18-8.

Omaha Gross (18-8)........010 000 1—2 1 1

Elkhorn North (24-5).......000 300 x—3 4 3

W: Harrahill. L: Bies. S: Hanson. 2B: EN, Miller.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5