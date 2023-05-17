Here's a look at the Class B results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3, Game 1
Omaha Gross defeated Elkhorn North 11-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.
The win forced a second game later Wednesday to determine which team would advance to Friday's final at UNO.
Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in two for the 18-7 Cougars. Duncan had a double while Capece, a Creighton pledge, drilled a homer.
Gross led 5-1 but broke the game open with a five-run fourth.
Pitcher Alex Kosse went the distance, tossing a five-hitter.
Elkhorn North (23-6)...........100 011 0— 3 5 4 Omaha Gross (18-7)............320 510 x—11 11 3
W: Kosse. L:Huff. 2B: OG, Duncan. HR: OG, Capece.
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 1
Elkhorn North advanced to the Class B final with a 3-2 win over Omaha Gross on Wednesday at the state baseball tournament.
The defending-champion Wolves will play for their second straight title in a 4 p.m. game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Elkhorn North scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Xavier Cavenaugh, Isaiah Miller and Carson Ripley had the RBIs.
The Cougars scored a run in the second and one in the seventh but came up short.
Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill allowed one hit in six innings and struck out seven to get the win. Kyler Hanson came on to get the save.
Gross finishes the season 18-8.
Omaha Gross (18-8)........010 000 1—2 1 1 Elkhorn North (24-5).......000 300 x—3 4 3
W: Harrahill. L: Bies. S: Hanson. 2B: EN, Miller.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Nebraska high school state baseball Class A bracket, May 16
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 16
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5
Grand Island's Kaden Kuusela (20) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) throws to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's EJ Arends (2) slides safely into first after being caught trying to steal second in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (4) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout cheers on their team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Tyler Douglass (5) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Trent Helms (29) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) smiles with teammates during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) races to home in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) watches, from the dugout, the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!