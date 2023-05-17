Here's a look at the Class B results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Game 1: Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3

Omaha Gross defeated Elkhorn North 11-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win forced a second game later Wednesday to determine which team would advance to Friday's final at UNO.

Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in two for the 18-7 Cougars. Duncan had a double while Capece, a Creighton pledge, drilled a homer.

Gross led 5-1 but broke the game open with a five-run fourth.

Pitcher Alex Kosse went the distance, tossing a five-hitter.

Elkhorn North (23-6)...........100 011 0— 3 5 4

Omaha Gross (18-7)............320 510 x—11 11 3

W: Kosse. L:Huff. 2B: OG, Duncan. HR: OG, Capece.

Game 2: Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 1

Elkhorn North advanced to the Class B final with a 3-2 win over Omaha Gross on Wednesday at the state baseball tournament.

The defending-champion Wolves will play for their second straight title in a 4 p.m. game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Elkhorn North scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Xavier Cavenaugh, Isaiah Miller and Carson Ripley had the RBIs.

The Cougars scored a run in the second and one in the seventh but came up short.

Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill allowed one hit in six innings and struck out seven to get the win. Kyler Hanson came on to get the save.

Gross finishes the season 18-8.

Omaha Gross (18-8)........010 000 1—2 1 1

Elkhorn North (24-5).......000 300 x—3 4 3

W: Harrahill. L: Bies. S: Hanson. 2B: EN, Miller.

Game one: Omaha Skutt 4, Norris 2

Omaha Skutt defeated Norris 4-2 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.

Joe Connolly, Brady Rempel and Shawn Robinson had RBIs for the SkyHawks.

Jace Ziola went 6 1/3 innings to get the win for Skutt, which forced a second game later Wednesday night against the Titans.

Norris suffered its first loss of the double-elimination tourney.

Norris (24-9).....................001 010 0—2 2 5

Omaha Skutt (14-11)........021 100 0—4 4 1

W: Ziola. L: Lund. S: Werner. 2B: OS, Connolly.

Game 2: Norris 11, Omaha Skutt 2

Norris defeated Omaha Skutt 11-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the Class B state baseball tournament championship.

The 25-9 Titans move on to play defending champion Elkhorn North in a 4 p.m. final Friday at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

The 14-12 SkyHawks had forced an extra tourney game earlier by defeating Norris 4-2, handing the Titans their first tourney loss.

Norris struck for five runs in the first inning and led 8-1 after three. Logan Michel led the offense with four RBIs while Jordan Monroe had three.

Kaizer Papenhagen was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out six.

He also doubled and drove in a pair.

Maccoy Holtam and Cade Christensen had RBIs for Skutt, which was seeking its second title and first since 2017.

Omaha Skutt (14-12)......100 100 0— 2 4 3

Norris (25-9)...................503 102 x—11 9 2

W: Papenhagen. L: Werner. 2B: OS, Rempel; N, Papenhagen.

