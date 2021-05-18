Class B baseball: Freshman Kale Fountain powers Norris to win over Elkhorn

Freshman Kale Fountain had six RBIs Tuesday as Norris defeated Elkhorn 11-4 at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Florida State recruit had a three-run homer and a pair of doubles. He also scored two runs for the Titans, who advance to play another elimination game Wednesday at Werner Park.

Norris trailed 3-1 but scored three in the third and four in the fourth.

Gannon Gragert, Chase Smith and Alex Calabrese had RBIs for the Antlers, who were eliminated from the tourney.

​Elkhorn (20-12)...........201 001 0—4 6 3

Norris (24-8)...............013 403 x—11 9 1

W: Hood. L: Smith. 2B: E, Smith, Gutschow; N, Fountain 2. HR: N, Fountain.

Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

