 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B baseball: Freshman Kale Fountain powers Norris to win over Elkhorn
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Class B baseball: Freshman Kale Fountain powers Norris to win over Elkhorn

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Freshman Kale Fountain had six RBIs Tuesday as Norris defeated Elkhorn 11-4 at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Florida State recruit had a three-run homer and a pair of doubles. He also scored two runs for the Titans, who advance to play another elimination game Wednesday at Werner Park.

Norris trailed 3-1 but scored three in the third and four in the fourth.

Gannon Gragert, Chase Smith and Alex Calabrese had RBIs for the Antlers, who were eliminated from the tourney.

​Elkhorn (20-12)...........201 001 0—4 6 3

Norris (24-8)...............013 403 x—11 9 1

W: Hood. L: Smith. 2B: E, Smith, Gutschow; N, Fountain 2. HR: N, Fountain.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert