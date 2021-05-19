Class B baseball: Landon Meyer and Kale Fountain help No. 2 Norris avoid elimination

Norris defeated Beatrice 15-1 on Wednesday to stay alive in the Class B state baseball tournament.

It was the first loss of the double-elimination tourney for the Orangemen, who will still advance to play in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Werner Park.

Landon Meyer had four hits and five RBIs while freshman Kale Fountain belted a two-run homer. Brayson Mueller also drove home a pair for the Titans, who will play in a tourney semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday. A win would move Norris into the final in a rematch against Beatrice.

Norris (25-8) … 218 40—15 15 1

Beatrice (17-7) ... 001 00—1 3 0

W: Meyer. L: Humphrey. 2B: N, Meyer 2, Hood, Mueller; B, Hamilton. HR: N, Fountain.

