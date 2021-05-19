 Skip to main content
Class B baseball: Landon Meyer and Kale Fountain help No. 2 Norris avoid elimination
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Norris defeated Beatrice 15-1 on Wednesday to stay alive in the Class B state baseball tournament.

It was the first loss of the double-elimination tourney for the Orangemen, who will still advance to play in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Werner Park.

Landon Meyer had four hits and five RBIs while freshman Kale Fountain belted a two-run homer. Brayson Mueller also drove home a pair for the Titans, who will play in a tourney semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday. A win would move Norris into the final in a rematch against Beatrice.

Norris (25-8) … 218 40—15 15 1

Beatrice (17-7) ... 001 00—1 3 0

W: Meyer. L: Humphrey. 2B: N, Meyer 2, Hood, Mueller; B, Hamilton. HR: N, Fountain.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

