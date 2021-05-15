Class B baseball: Landon Meyer drives in game-winning run for Norris

Pitcher Landon Meyer started the game Saturday night for Norris, and he also ended it for the Titans.

His RBI single in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the difference as Norris defeated Bennington 3-2 in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Titans move on to a winners bracket game Monday night against Omaha Skutt while the Badgers, the defending (2019) state champions, fall into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tourney at Werner Park.

Norris plated the winning run after Kaizer Papenhagen drew a one-out walk and moved to second on an infield error. Meyer then hit a smash off third baseman Cayden Bluhm's glove that ended the game.

"It was a long, hard-fought game," Meyer said. "I couldn't be more proud of the boys."

Norris had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Meyer belted an RBI double and then scored two batters later when CJ Hood grounded into a double play.

That was all the Titans could manage off Bennington starter Ryan Malone, who did not allow a run the rest of the way. He went 7 2/3 innings and struck out seven.