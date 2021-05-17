Class B baseball: No. 8 seed Beatrice holds off Ralston in eight innings

A week ago, Beatrice didn’t know if it would be in the state baseball tournament.
The Orangemen had lost four straight and five of six, and needed a wild card to get here. Now they’re one win from playing for a state championship.
Behind strong pitching, some key defensive stops and aggressive base running in the decisive frame, Beatrice outlasted Ralston 3-2 in eight innings in a Class B winners bracket game Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice will play the winner of the Omaha Skutt-Norris game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“These kids are resilient,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “They keep plugging away. It’s fun to watch. We were .3 from being out of the tournament and Waverly getting in to now we’re sitting here.”
Beatrice broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth. Junior Max Reis opened the frame with a bunt single, advanced to second on an error and shuffled to third on an infield groundout.
Junior Austin Burroughs, who had three hits, then hit a ball at Ralston third baseman Jake Chronic, but his throw to first was dropped. The ball scooted away, allowing Reis to score the Orangemen’s first run since the first inning.
“I knew we were going to win that game right after that,” Reis said. “Everyone was up, I was up, we were all hyped. I just felt it.
“You just get that feeling in your stomach.”
Sophomore Tucker Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, followed with a run-scoring bloop single to shallow left-center for an insurance run that would prove to be critical.
Senior right-handers Zane Hoffman and Will Reimer combined to limit the Rams to six hits. Reimer pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed only two hits.
It was the first time he had pitched in a game in a month after he suffered a concussion in a car crash. Hoffman was in the car with Reimer, and he, too, had to miss time because of concussion protocol.
“He’s (Hoffman) more of a changeup, curveball ball (pitcher), and these guys (Ralston) seen (Drew) Christo the other day throwing in the low 90s, so I thought I’d throw a changeup, curveball guy at them to keep off balance the first few innings,” Belding said. “Hoff did a great job. He did everything I could ask him to do.”
After giving up a run in the first inning, Garrett White was dialed in for the Rams. The junior left-hander struck out seven and walked only two in 7 1/3 innings. He retired 13 of 15 Orangemen at one point.
Ralston will play Central City/Fullerton/Centura in a 4 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at Werner Park.
“I thought we were getting some guys on; things just didn’t go our way today,” Ralston coach Tom Cooper said. “Our attention to detail wasn’t very good, and we had some base-running mistakes early and defensive miscues. When you get into these types of games, you got to be perfect, because they’re (Beatrice) playing great baseball right now.”
