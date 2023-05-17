Here's a look at the Class B results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3

Omaha Gross defeated Elkhorn North 11-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win forced a second game later Wednesday to determine which team would advance to Friday's final at UNO.

Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in two for the 18-7 Cougars. Duncan had a double while Capece, a Creighton pledge, drilled a homer.

Gross led 5-1 but broke the game open with a five-run fourth.

Pitcher Alex Kosse went the distance, tossing a five-hitter.

Elkhorn North (23-6) ... 100;011;0--3;5;4

Om. Gross (18-7) ... 320;510;x--11;11;3

W: Kosse. L:Huff. 2B: OG, Duncan. HR: OG, Capece.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5