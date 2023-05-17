Here's a look at the Class B results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3
Omaha Gross defeated Elkhorn North 11-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.
The win forced a second game later Wednesday to determine which team would advance to Friday's final at UNO.
Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in two for the 18-7 Cougars. Duncan had a double while Capece, a Creighton pledge, drilled a homer.
Gross led 5-1 but broke the game open with a five-run fourth.
Pitcher Alex Kosse went the distance, tossing a five-hitter.
Elkhorn North (23-6) ... 100;011;0--3;5;4 Om. Gross (18-7) ... 320;510;x--11;11;3
W: Kosse. L:Huff. 2B: OG, Duncan. HR: OG, Capece.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Nebraska high school state baseball Class A bracket, May 16
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 16
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5
Grand Island's Kaden Kuusela (20) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) throws to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's EJ Arends (2) slides safely into first after being caught trying to steal second in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (4) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout cheers on their team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Tyler Douglass (5) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Trent Helms (29) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) smiles with teammates during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) races to home in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) watches, from the dugout, the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!