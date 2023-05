Omaha Gross defeated Beatrice 5-2 on Tuesday to remain alive in the Class B state baseball tournament.

The 17-7 Cougars move on to play defending state champion Elkhorn North in a 10 a.m. game Wednesday at Papillion's Fricke Field.

The loss ends the season for the 15-10 Orangemen.

Gross scored three runs in the second inning and then added single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Colby Duncan and Carson Almgren each scored a run and had an RBI for the Cougars while Joseph Rempe picked up the pitching win.

​Om. Gross (17-7) ... 030 001 1—5 5 0

Beatrice (15-10) ... 100 000 1—2 5 2

W: Rempe. L: Nelson. 3B: OG, Capece.

Skutt knocks out Elkhorn

Omaha Skutt defeated Elkhorn 18-4 on Tuesday night in an elimination game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

The win boosts the 13-11 SkyHawks into a 4 p.m. game Wednesday against Norris at Fricke Field.

The loss ends the season for the 17-15 Antlers.

Four players each had two RBIs for Skutt while Ben Teal went 4 2/3 innings to get the win.

