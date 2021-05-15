Class B baseball: Omaha Skutt powers past Central City/Fullerton/Centura

PAPILLION — Omaha Skutt showcased its power and hitting depth during the opening round of the Class B state baseball tournament Saturday at Werner Park.

Seniors Nick Wiepen and Sam Borsh, who make up the heart of the lineup, each hit two-run blasts to left field in the fourth inning in leading the SkyHawks to a 14-4 win against Central City/Fullerton/Centura in six innings.

But it was the SkyHawks’ nine-hole hitter sparking an offense that got off to a slow start against Kernels pitcher Tres Gonsior.

Junior Dylan Brisbois hit a bases-clearing double to give Skutt a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Skutt followed with four runs in the third, four more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game via mercy rule.

“The nice thing about this team is we’ve been aggressive and swinging it well, especially in the second half of the season,” Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “With the slow start (Saturday), it’s not panic time for us and they know that. They have a lot of confidence and it shows.”

Wiepen, Sam Kudron and Borsh — the 3-4-5 hitters — combined for six hits, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. Borsh had four RBIs and added a triple.