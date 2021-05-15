Class B baseball: Qwin Zabokrtsky helps Beatrice upset top-seed Hastings

The senior right-hander had command of three pitches — his fastball, curve and changeup — and his curve baffled the Tigers throughout the game.

With a Hastings runner on third base in the fifth, Zabokrtsky ended the threat with a strikeout looking on a curve ball. He finished the sixth inning with another strikeout on a curve.

"He could throw his curveball at any count and it showed because even when he was done in the count, 2-0, 2-1, he still was able to locate that for strikes," Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. "When you think you're in a fastball count and he throws an off-speed pitch, it tends to be a little bit harder to hit."

The Beatrice offense gave its pitcher an early three-run cushion to work with. Tucker Timmerman, a Husker baseball recruit, ignited a three-run second inning with an RBI triple.

That helped ease the nerves for a team looking to regain its confidence, Beatrice coach Chris Belding said.

"I think it helped a ton with the way we've played here lately, to come out and get those three runs, you can see the confidence in the guys, and the dugout got up," he said.