Class B baseball: Ralston rallies from four-run deficit, defeats Central City in extra innings

Ralston defeated Central City 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Rams trailed 4-1 entering the seventh but bunched four singles and three walks to take a 5-4 lead. The go-ahead run scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Ralston went back ahead in the top of the eighth when Josh Kilzer walked and scored on an RBI double by Justin Remar.

The Kernels loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth but the Rams turned a double play to win it.

Ralston advances to a winners bracket game Wednesday at Werner Park while the season comes to an end for 20-7 Central City.

Ralston (22-8)..............000 100 41—6 13 1

Central City (20-7)........004 000 10—5 7 0

W: Chronic. L: Fries. S: Berry. 2B: R, Remar, Serefko; CC, Noakes, Gonsior.

