Class B baseball: Ralston rallies from four-run deficit, defeats Central City in extra innings

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.
Ralston defeated Central City 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday to stave off elimination at the Class B state baseball tournament.
The Rams trailed 4-1 entering the seventh but bunched four singles and three walks to take a 5-4 lead. The go-ahead run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly.
Ralston went back ahead in the top of the eighth when Josh Kilzer walked and scored on an RBI double by Justin Remar.
The Kernels loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth but the Rams turned a double play to win it.
Ralston advances to a winners bracket game Wednesday at Werner Park while the season comes to an end for 20-7 Central City.
Ralston (22-8)..............000 100 41—6 13 1 Central City (20-7)........004 000 10—5 7 0
W: Chronic. L: Fries. S: Berry. 2B: R, Remar, Serefko; CC, Noakes, Gonsior.
Photos: State Baseball May 17
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Max Reis celebrate their win over Ralston in their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Max Reis celebrates scoring the go-ahead run against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder steals second base as a throw gets away from Ralston's Max McNichols during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder is greeted by Deegan Nelson after scoring in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder is greeted by Deegan Nelson after scoring in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Jaxson Blackburn and Adam DeBoer collide while trying to knock down a single against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's William Reimer celebrates a win over Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's William Reimer is greeted after getting out of a bases-loaded jam against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Ralston's Max McNichols watches a Beatrice base hit go through the hole during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Ralston's Jake Chronic fields a bunt as Beatrice's Max Reis runs to first base during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Beatrice's Max Reis scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Millard West's Drew Borner steals third at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard West's dugout reacts to a strike thrown by Mason Koch in the seventh inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins celebrates a win against Millard South at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard West's Mason Koch finishes off the game against Millard South at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard West's Maddux Fleck hits a double at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard West's Drew Deremer pitches against Millard South in the sixth inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard South's Conlin Grady celebrates Camden Kozeal's home run at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard South's Braden Sweet strikes out the last batter in the first inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard South's Head Coach Greg Geary discusses a play with the home plate umpire during the seventh inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Millard South's Camden Kozeal celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run. Kozeal tied up the game in the third inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
Skutt's Nick Wiepen comes up just short on a pop up in foul territory against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Sam Borsh forces out Norris' Landon Meyer to start a double play during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Norris' CJ Hood is greeted after scoring against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Mason Kass is greeted after scoring against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Norris’ Colton Wahlstrom throws a pitch against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Norris' Kale Fountain connects for a base hit against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Norris' Jagger Amend celebrates after an RBI double against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Ethan Grossjung slides safely into second base as Norris' Eaden Holt can’t gather a throw during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Sam Kudron celebrates after a single in the seventh inning against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Nolan Connor connects on the go ahead RBI double in the seventh inning against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's Sam Kudron scores the go ahead run against Norris in the seventh inning during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Skutt's pitcher Cade Sudbeck(2) celebrates with teammates after win over Norris in their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
