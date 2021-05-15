Class B baseball: Ralston rallies to defeat Elkhorn in extra innings

PAPILLION — Ralston was making its first state tournament appearance since 2011, and it was facing an early two-run deficit against the state’s top pitching prospect.
It didn’t rattle the Rams.
They battled back to force extra innings, then behind heads-up base running from senior outfielder Kody Serefko, pushed the winning run across in the top of the eighth inning of a 3-2 win against Elkhorn in the first round of the Class B baseball tournament at Werner Park.
Serefko opened the top of the eighth with a single and took off for second base on a sacrifice bunt from senior Max McNichols. When Serefko saw no one covering third base, he made the turn around second and slid safely into the corner bag before scoring on a wild pitch a few moments later.
“I hit the bag, just turned the corner and saw daylight,” Serefko said.
Junior pitcher Garrett White, in relief of Josh Kilzer, closed the door on the Antlers (19-11) in the bottom of the eighth.
In a tight game like Saturday’s, it was the little things that made a difference, Ralston coach Tom Cooper said.
“That’s a heads-up play on Kody’s part, to notice and not run with his head down and notice nobody’s there,” Cooper said. “That was a huge play.”
The little things were magnified Saturday with Elkhorn ace Drew Christo and Kilzer matching each other on the mound. Both pitched seven innings.
The hard-throwing Christo, a Nebraska signee, allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out eight. He threw 109 pitches.
Kilzer, senior right-hander, settled in after giving up two first-inning runs, scattering eight hits and striking out four. He threw 105 pitches.
“We knew Josh was going to give us a chance,” Cooper said. “What we were going to do off of (Christo) I wasn’t quite sure because he’s real good, but I knew if Josh could throw some zeros up and the way we were getting base runners on, I thought we were going to have a chance.”
Ralston (21-7) tied the game at 2-2 on Kilzer’s single to right field in the fifth inning.
Cooper said his team has been grinding out wins all season. The Rams, who will play Beatrice at 4 p.m. Monday, felt right at home Saturday.
“It starts in practice,” Serefko said. “We usually practice pretty hard and intensely, so when we have situations like this, we kind of thrive in it.”
Elkhorn will play Hastings in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.