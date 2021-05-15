Class B baseball: Ralston rallies to defeat Elkhorn in extra innings

The little things were magnified Saturday with Elkhorn ace Drew Christo and Kilzer matching each other on the mound. Both pitched seven innings.

The hard-throwing Christo, a Nebraska signee, allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out eight. He threw 109 pitches.

Kilzer, senior right-hander, settled in after giving up two first-inning runs, scattering eight hits and striking out four. He threw 105 pitches.

“We knew Josh was going to give us a chance,” Cooper said. “What we were going to do off of (Christo) I wasn’t quite sure because he’s real good, but I knew if Josh could throw some zeros up and the way we were getting base runners on, I thought we were going to have a chance.”

Ralston (21-7) tied the game at 2-2 on Kilzer’s single to right field in the fifth inning.

Cooper said his team has been grinding out wins all season. The Rams, who will play Beatrice at 4 p.m. Monday, felt right at home Saturday.

“It starts in practice,” Serefko said. “We usually practice pretty hard and intensely, so when we have situations like this, we kind of thrive in it.”

Elkhorn will play Hastings in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.