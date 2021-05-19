Class B baseball: Seven-run second inning powers Omaha Skutt to win over Ralston

Omaha Skutt staved off elimination Wednesday at the Class B state baseball tournament by defeating Ralston 11-1 at Werner Park.
The SkyHawks broke the game open with a seven-run second. The big blow was a three-run double by Nick Wiepen.
Skutt added a single run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule. Sam Borsh doubled in the final inning and Nolan Connor followed with a walk-off homer.
Jack Connolly also drove home a pair of runs for the SkyHawks, who will play Norris at 4 p.m. Thursday in a tourney semifinal. The winner moves on to play Beatrice at 7 p.m. for the Class B title.
