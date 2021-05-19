 Skip to main content
Class B baseball: Seven-run second inning powers Omaha Skutt to win over Ralston
BASEBALL

Class B baseball: Seven-run second inning powers Omaha Skutt to win over Ralston

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Omaha Skutt staved off elimination Wednesday at the Class B state baseball tournament by defeating Ralston 11-1 at Werner Park.

The SkyHawks broke the game open with a seven-run second. The big blow was a three-run double by Nick Wiepen.

Skutt added a single run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule. Sam Borsh doubled in the final inning and Nolan Connor followed with a walk-off homer.

Jack Connolly also drove home a pair of runs for the SkyHawks, who will play Norris at 4 p.m. Thursday in a tourney semifinal. The winner moves on to play Beatrice at 7 p.m. for the Class B title.

The Rams finish the season 22-9.

Ralston (22-9)................010 000—1 7 1

Omaha Skutt (20-7).......170 102—11 11 1

W: Barton. L: Peabody. 2B: OS, Borsh 2, Wiepen 2. 3B: OS, Grossjung. HR: OS, Connor.

