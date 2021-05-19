Class B baseball: Seven-run second inning powers Omaha Skutt to win over Ralston

Omaha Skutt staved off elimination Wednesday at the Class B state baseball tournament by defeating Ralston 11-1 at Werner Park.

The SkyHawks broke the game open with a seven-run second. The big blow was a three-run double by Nick Wiepen.

Skutt added a single run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule. Sam Borsh doubled in the final inning and Nolan Connor followed with a walk-off homer.

Jack Connolly also drove home a pair of runs for the SkyHawks, who will play Norris at 4 p.m. Thursday in a tourney semifinal. The winner moves on to play Beatrice at 7 p.m. for the Class B title.

The Rams finish the season 22-9.

Ralston (22-9)................010 000—1 7 1

Omaha Skutt (20-7).......170 102—11 11 1

W: Barton. L: Peabody. 2B: OS, Borsh 2, Wiepen 2. 3B: OS, Grossjung. HR: OS, Connor.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.