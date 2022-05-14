Class B: Beatrice defeats Central City/Fullerton/Centura in first round

Nebraska recruit Tucker Timmerman pitched Beatrice to an 8-1 win over Central City/Fullerton/Centura on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.
The junior allowed one run and struck out eight in five innings as the Orangemen moved to 18-4. Beatrice advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against Waverly.
Adam DeBoer and Caleb Jobman each had two RBIs for the Orangemen.
The 20-3 Kernels will play in a 10 a.m. losers bracket game Monday against Norris.
