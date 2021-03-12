Class B: Beatrice defeats Waverly to advance to state championship

LINCOLN — It's been awhile, but state-tournament regular Beatrice is going back to the Class B final.
The Orangemen pulled away late to post a 41-29 win over Waverly on Friday in a boys state tournament semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Beatrice will play Elkhorn at 2 p.m. Saturday in quest of its eighth state title and first since 2008.
"It's exciting for everybody," third-year Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "This puts us back on the map."
The Orangemen have been to state 41 times, and only eight schools have reached the tournament more. Beatrice last reached state in 2015, losing in the semifinals.
Ribble's squad led just 31-29 with two minutes left but scored the game's final 10 points. Most came from senior guard Kaden Glynn, who sank all eight of his free throws.
"Kaden's experience is huge," Ribble said. "He's a huge, calming influence on our team."
Glynn said practice makes perfect.
"Coach makes us shoot 40 free throws after every practice," he said. "I can usually make about 35."
It was an unlikely semifinal between sixth-seeded Beatrice and seventh-seeded Waverly. The Orangemen defeated third seed Elkhorn Mount Michael on Wednesday and the Vikings ousted top seed Omaha Skutt.
Waverly hit a last-second shot to knock off the SkyHawks but was unable to repeat that magic Friday. The Vikings trailed by seven early in the third quarter but went on a 12-2 run to take a short-lived 24-22 lead.
A free throw by Devin Smith and a layup at the end of the third quarter by Jace Pethoud put Beatrice ahead going into the fourth.
Waverly stayed close but its scoreless drought in the final two minutes spelled the end. The Vikings were seeking their third state title and first since 1949.
Friday's game was closer than the last time the teams met, a 57-33 regular-season win for the Orangemen.
"(Waverly's) Ryan Reeder is a heck of a coach," Ribble said. "We knew this game would be much tougher."
Ribble added that he was happy just to get the opportunity to play this season during the pandemic.
"Huge props to (NSAA executive director) Jay Bellar and the NSAA for allowing us to play," he said. "Big credit to them for making it work."
Andrew Heffelfinger scored 14 points to pace 16-7 Waverly.
Waverly (16-7).......6 3 15 5—29
Beatrice (18-6).......4 12 9 16—41
W: Cole Murray 3, Andrew Heffelfinger 14, Riley Marsh 2, AJ Heffelfinger 8, Preston Harms 2.
B: Bennett Crandall 6, Elliot Jurgens 4, Devin Smith 10, Jace Pethoud 4, Kaden Glynn 13, Tucker Timmerman 4.
Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
