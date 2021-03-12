Class B: Beatrice defeats Waverly to advance to state championship

LINCOLN — It's been awhile, but state-tournament regular Beatrice is going back to the Class B final.

The Orangemen pulled away late to post a 41-29 win over Waverly on Friday in a boys state tournament semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Beatrice will play Elkhorn at 2 p.m. Saturday in quest of its eighth state title and first since 2008.

"It's exciting for everybody," third-year Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "This puts us back on the map."

The Orangemen have been to state 41 times, and only eight schools have reached the tournament more. Beatrice last reached state in 2015, losing in the semifinals.

Ribble's squad led just 31-29 with two minutes left but scored the game's final 10 points. Most came from senior guard Kaden Glynn, who sank all eight of his free throws.

"Kaden's experience is huge," Ribble said. "He's a huge, calming influence on our team."

Glynn said practice makes perfect.

"Coach makes us shoot 40 free throws after every practice," he said. "I can usually make about 35."