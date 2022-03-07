Class B: Beatrice gets key three pointer from Shelton Crawford in win over Scottsbluff

It had been a tough shooting night for Beatrice guard Shelton Crawford. He had yet to score in the Orangemen’s Class B state basketball tournament first round showdown with Scottsbluff.

But there he was, open in the corner on the left baseline at the east end of the Devaney Center court. The pass made it over to the 5-foot-11 junior, who stepped up and stroked home the 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining that gave Beatrice a lead it wouldn’t lose.

A layup by Luke Feist following a Bearcats turnover sealed the 38-35 victory that moved Beatrice to a semifinal round game against Omaha Roncalli at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“He (Crawford) had not been shooting the ball well earlier in the game,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “For him, and for our team, to see him have the confidence to shoot that late in the game, I think that’s what energized us. We tray and instill confidence in our kids and tell them what they can do and what they’re good at.

“We tell Shelton all the time, ‘You’re a lights-out shooter.’ All of mentoring and our coaching and our leadership from our seniors really paid off because he had the confidence to shoot it when he wasn’t shooting very well.”

This was another game in which both teams got off to slow starts on offense. It took Beatrice nearly three minutes to score its first points, but that basket started a 10-0 run that ended with a buzzer beater by Scottsbluff to end the first quarter 10-4.

Turns out that Bearcats basket started an 11-2 run that gave Scottsbluff a 13-12 lead before heading to halftime with a 16-15 lead. The Bearcats went on another tear to open the second half, taking a 29-18 lead before Beatrice began to chip away at that lead and get it down to 29-24 before the final eight minutes.

“Eleven, that’s not so great,” Ribble said. “Five, and we were in the game. We’ve got a chance.”

Back-to-back baskets in the first two minutes cut Scottsbluff’s lead to 29-28. Following a timeout the Bearcats got those four points back. Sophomore guard Crew Meints hit a 3-pointer from the left baseline to cut Beatrice’s deficit to 33-31.

Scottsbluff senior Tyler Harre hit a jumper from the free throw line with what turned out to be the 21-6 Bearcats’ final points of the season for a 35-31 lead. Even at that point Ribble said the Orangemen weren’t rattled.

“We’ve had 70 practices, so I see the fight in our kids every day, and they hate to lose,” Ribble said. “Of course we like to win, but our kids hate to lose. So there was never a time where we felt panicked or pressured. We just had to pick up the tempo a little bit and push it a little bit.”

Beatrice (17-5)…10 6 8 14 – 38

Scottsbluff (21-6)…4 11 14 6 – 35

At Devaney Center

B-Shelton Crawford 3, Eliot Jurgens 8, Crew Meints 5, Luke Feist 10, Tucker Timmerman 12.

S-Tyler Harre 9, Kellon Harris 3, Trevor Schwartz 2, Austin Thyne 11, Taten Talkington 8, Michael Mickey 2.

