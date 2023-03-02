LINCOLN — Sidney’s spot in Friday’s Class B semifinals against No. 1 Omaha Skutt looked doubtful when it went cold and Beatrice got hot.
It was a 16-point turnaround that gave the Lady Orange a 34-29 lead early in the final quarter.
But with two Beatrice starters fouling out on offensive fouls, Sidney retook the lead with 1:23 left on two Reese Riddle free throws. Five more free throws completed a 43-37 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Girls made plays, man,’’ Lady Raiders coach Tyler Shaw said. “They did a great job, didn’t give up. The could have folded after Beatrice went up.
“Karsyn Leeling hit a big 3. Reese hit some huge free throws. We’re just really to come down here and win.”
A win had eluded Sidney in its previous 12 state appearances dating to 1988.
“I can’t wait for that to not be in the paper. That’s the best part of this. I don’t have to read that now. I’m pumped about that.”
Riddle had a game-high 17 points for No. 4 Sidney (25-2).
“Reese is an ultimate competitor and she’s an even better human,’’ Shaw said. “She wanted it. She wanted to go out and do well. I’m glad that the rest of the start got to see her play a solid game.”
No. 7 Beatrice (17-5) was led by Riley Schwisow’s 15 points.
Beatrice (17-5)... 5 13 12 7 — 37 Sidney (25-2)... 10 15 4 14 — 43
B: Riley Schwisow 15, Addison Hatcliff 8, Kiera Busboom 5, Ellie Jurgens 4, Anna Gleason 3, Avery Barnard 2.
S: Reese Riddle 17, Rheagan Stanley 7, Payton Schrotberger 5, Jordan Denovellis 5, Karsyn leeling 4, Chloe Ahrens 3.
