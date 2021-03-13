Class B: Behind Kaden Glynn's 3 to force OT, Beatrice defeats Elkhorn

Beatrice's Kayden Glynn hits a last-second 3-pointer to send it to overtime against Elkhorn.
Elkhorn's Colton Uhing crouches as Beatrice celebrates winning the Class B championship in overtime on Saturday.
LINCOLN — Kaden Glynn got Beatrice to overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from in front of his bench, and the Orangemen survived Colton Uhing’s own 3-point try for Elkhorn to win the Class B title 36-34 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Even with overtime, it was the lowest scoring Class B final since 1949.
Devin Smith led Beatrice with 11 points. Elkhorn was trying for a sweep of Class B’s football and basketball titles.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Sage Frauendorfer jumps into the arms of Head Coach Joe Hesse after defeating Howells Dodge in overtime for the D1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Ryan Bender keeps the ball from going out of bounds after racing Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen for the ball in the first half during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Howells-Dodge's Richard Bayer, left, collides with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts while going for a rebound in the first half during the D1 championship on Saturday,
Elkhorn's Colton Uhing crouches as Beatrice celebrates winning the Class B championship in overtime on Saturday,
Beatrice's Jace Pethoud lands on Elkhorn's Dane Petersen during the second half of the Class B championship on Saturday,
Beatrice's Kayden Glynn has the name of his sister written on his shows during the B championship on Saturday,
Beatrice's Kayden Glynn, left, celebrates hitting a last second three-point basket to send it to overtime against Elkhorn during the Class B championship on Saturday,.
f Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester looks to pass the ball in the first half against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family during the D1 championship on Saturday,
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts looks at the referee after falling down in front of Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester in the first half during the D1 championship on Saturday,
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts knocks the ball away from Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar in the first half during the D1 championship on Saturday,
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts holds onto the ball as Ethan Keller calls timeout while Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester, left, and Blake Sindelar right, trie to get the ball from Sjuts with 1.1. seconds left and the score tied in regulation during the D1 championship on Saturday.
Howells-Dodge's Jason Tomcak watches Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family celebrate their overtime win for the D1 championship on Saturday,
From left: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head Coach Joe Hesse, Ayden Veik, and Cooper Beller celebrate pulling ahead of Howells-Dodge in overtime for the D1 championship on Saturday,
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ashton Sims, left and Ethan Keller celebrate their overtime win over Howells-Dodge for the D1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Maverick Binder passes around Adams Central's Dante Boelhower in the first half during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Maverick Binder celebrates a three-point basket in the first half against Adams Central during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower, front and Auburn's Daniel Frary fight for a loose ball in the first half during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Cade Patzel fouls Adams Central's Dante Boelhower in the first half during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Ryan Binder, left, and Daniel Frary collide with Adams Central's Dante Boelhower while fighting for a reboundl during the C1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Cameron Binder blows a kiss after he defeated Adams Central for the C1 championship on Saturday,
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower watches as Auburn celebrates the victory in C1 championship on Saturday,
Auburn's Cameron Binder, left, talks to Head Coach Jim Weeks after they defeated defeated Adams Central for the C1 championship on Saturday,
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke shoots a first half three-point basket in front Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman to bring Elkhorn within one point during the B championship on Saturday,
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen, left, and Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman fight for a first-half rebound during the B championship on Saturday,
Elkhorn's Kyler Randazzo gets a hand on Beatrice's Bennett Crandall's shot in the first half during the B championship on Saturday, Crandall would sink the basket.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens, left, and Elkhorn's Drew Christo collide while Jurgens takes a first-half shot during the B championship on Saturday,
Beatrice's Kayden Glynn hits a last second three-point basket to send it to overtime against Elkhorn during the B championship on Saturday,
Elkhorn's Kyler Randazzo gets a hand on Beatrice's Bennett Crandall's shot in the first half during the B championship on Saturday, Crandall would sink the basket.
