Class B: Behind Kaden Glynn's 3 to force OT, Beatrice defeats Elkhorn
BASKETBALL

Class B: Behind Kaden Glynn's 3 to force OT, Beatrice defeats Elkhorn

LINCOLN — Kaden Glynn got Beatrice to overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from in front of his bench, and the Orangemen survived Colton Uhing’s own 3-point try for Elkhorn to win the Class B title 36-34 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Even with overtime, it was the lowest scoring Class B final since 1949.

Devin Smith led Beatrice with 11 points. Elkhorn was trying for a sweep of Class B’s football and basketball titles.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

