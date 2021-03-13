Class B: Behind Kaden Glynn's 3 to force overtime, Beatrice defeats Elkhorn

LINCOLN — Elkhorn had switched defenses and Beatrice had no timeouts left, but the ball was with a player who knew what winning state championships took.

“The first thing in my mind was just getting a shot off," Kaden Glynn said.

Had Glynn not beat the buzzer with his 3-pointer from in front of the Beatrice bench, Elkhorn would have won its first state title. Instead, Beatrice scored first in overtime, built a five-point lead and then survived Antler senior Colton Uhing’s 3-point try for a 36-34 Class B title victory Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Even with overtime, it was the lowest scoring Class B final since 1949.

“We just barely ended up winning the game because of free throw shooting, but we made enough at this level," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “At this time of the year, it doesn't matter how it's done. What matters is that it happened. And it's done. Our players bought into what we're doing.

Ribble, whose uncle is retired Millard South coach Larry Ribble, said the win was for the community.