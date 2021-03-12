 Skip to main content
Class B: Behind strong defense, Elkhorn reaches state final for first time since 2008
BASKETBALL

Elkhorn

Elkhorn's Dane Petersen stretches out for the basket with Norris' Trey Deveaux on his tail.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Elkhorn held Norris to four points in the first half Friday to return to the Class B final for the first time since 2008.

The No. 5 Antlers (19-7) will be playing Saturday for a sweep of the 2020-21 football and basketball titles after their 49-33 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the largest crowd of the two-week state tournament series being played under attendance restrictions.

The top-ranked Titans (19-3) went the first 23 minutes with only one field goal.

Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

