Class B: Behind strong defense, Elkhorn reaches state final for first time since 2008

LINCOLN — Elkhorn held Norris to four points in the first half Friday to return to the Class B final for the first time since 2008.

The No. 5 Antlers (19-7) will be playing Saturday for a sweep of the 2020-21 football and basketball titles after their 49-33 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the largest crowd of the two-week state tournament series being played under attendance restrictions.

The top-ranked Titans (19-3) went the first 23 minutes with only one field goal.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

