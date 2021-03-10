 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B: Bennett Crandall helps Beatrice defeat Elkhorn Mount Michael, advance to semifinals
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Class B: Bennett Crandall helps Beatrice defeat Elkhorn Mount Michael, advance to semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens

Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens shoots the ball against Elkhorn Mount Michael.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Beatrice defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael 49-39 on Wednesday in a first-round Class B game at the boys state basketball tournament.

Bennett Crandall scored 19 points and Devin Smith added 15 for the 17-6 Orangemen.

The Knights finish the season 20-4.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert