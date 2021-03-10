Class B: Bennett Crandall helps Beatrice defeat Elkhorn Mount Michael, advance to semifinals

Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens shoots the ball against Elkhorn Mount Michael.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Beatrice defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael 49-39 on Wednesday in a first-round Class B game at the boys state basketball tournament.
Bennett Crandall scored 19 points and Devin Smith added 15 for the 17-6 Orangemen.
The Knights finish the season 20-4.
