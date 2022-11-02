 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Class B: Bennington defeats Seward in first round of state volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

LINCOLN — Bennington was challenged in the second and third sets, losing the third, but emerged with a first-round win over Seward.

For its 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bennington (28-7) advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 1 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 3-0 against Bennington this season.​

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert