Class B: Blair ends state softball drought, one win from championship spot

HASTINGS, Neb. — Blair ended a decadelong winners bracket drought Wednesday with two wins in its first two games at the Class B state tournament at Smith Softball Complex.
After surviving a seventh-inning rally by Waverly to earn a 6-4 first-round victory, Blair dispatched another Eastern Midlands Conference rival — Bennington — in the second round with a 9-1 win over the Badgers.
Those wins earned Blair a spot in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket against Grand Island Northwest after the Vikings won their first two games for the first time in program history.
After beating conference rival Seward 9-0 in five innings, the Vikings plated a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to upset top-ranked Wahoo 4-3.
“At the end of the season we were playing so well we thought we were going to be the team to beat,” Viking coach Mitch Sadd said. “It’s anybody’s (tournament) to win or lose here. We could have blown this game wide open early but we left so many runners on base.”
Because their game is at 4:30 Thursday and school lets out at noon, the Vikings will be in class all day before heading back to Hastings.
Vikings ace Ava Laurent struck out 14 in the win over Wahoo to go over the 300 mark for the season. Three of the seven hits she gave up went for extra bases, with two of coming off the bat of Jaiden Swanson.
The senior infielder had a double and a home run to help Wahoo trim its 3-0 deficit to 3-2 in the fourth before the 29-3 Warriors tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth. It was one of the four Wahoo errors that brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Northwest.
Blair also used a pair of stellar pitching performances by its ace to get its two victories.
After striking out seven against Waverly, Kalli Ulven struck out 11 Badgers in the win over Bennington.
“Kalli pitched lights out,” Blair coach Jennifer Fangmeier said. “Our offense put up a lot of runs to back her up. We knew exactly how they were going to pitch to us, and the girls made some excellent adjustments.”
Waverly will meet Elkhorn, which fell 10-4 to Bennington, in one of the 9 a.m. elimination games. The other elimination game will feature Seward against Scottsbluff. The Bearcats played the longest game of the day, giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose 14-13 to Wahoo.
Wahoo will play the winner of the Waverly-Elkhorn game in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game. The other 11:30 a.m. game will pit Bennington against the Seward-Scottsbluff winner.
Blair (31-4) ................. 001 202 4—9 16 0 Bennington (22-11) ..... 000 000 1—1 5 1
W: Kalli Ulven. L: Reese Smith. 2B: B, Leah Chance (2), Tessa Villotta, Sophia Wrich, Brooke Janning, Ulven. HR: B, Madison Scobee.
Wahoo (29-3) .............. 000 201 0—3 7 4 GI Northwest (31-3) ..... 300 000 1—4 6 1
W: Ava Laurent. L: Autumn Iversen. 2B: W, Sidney Smart, Jaiden Swanson. HR: W, Swanson.
First round scores Waverly (16-12).....000 000 4—4 4 4 Blair (30-4)............010 500 X—6 6 3
W-Kalli Ulven. L-Kaylei Denison. 2B-B, Nessa McMillen, Ulven.
Scottsbluff (23-9)......201 032 5—13 8 5 Wahoo (29-2)............032 204 3—14 21 5
W-Autumn Iversen. L-Elizabeth Fuss. 2B-S, Taryn Spady; W, Harper Hancock, Lanta Hitz. HR-S, Jenna Spengler, Spady; W, Sidney Smart, Madelyn Snyder.
Seward (24-10)..............................000 00—0 0 1 Grand Island Northwest (30-3)......005 22—9 11 1
W-Ava Laurent. L-McKenna Sides. HR-GINW, Laurent, Libby Loman.
Elkhorn (18-10).............100 300 0 — 4 7 0 Bennington (22-10).......102 115 X—10 11 0
W-Reese Smith. L-Claire Nuismer. 2B-B, Julissa Hauder. HR-E, Kendall Rager, Annabelle Hensley; B, Morgan Dreessen, Olivia Wiese, Bayler Holdorf.
2021
2021 All-Nebraska softball team: Top row: Millard West’s Ava Rongisch, Gretna’s Faith Mills, Gretna’s Ensley Frame, Omaha Skutt’s Ruby Meylan, Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz, Lincoln East’s Morgan Adams and Skutt’s Hannah Camenzind. Bottom row: Skutt’s Lauren Camenzind, Bennington’s Taylor Sedlacek, Omaha Marian’s Maddia Groff, Hastings’ Samantha Schmidt, Lincoln Southwest’s Madison Divis and Southwest’s Ashley Smetter.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 All-Nebraska softball team: From top left: Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Norris' Alex Wiggins, Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt's Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Marian's Abby Russell, Hastings' Kaelan Schultz. Middle row: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl. From bottom left: Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Elkhorn South's Kacie Hoffmann, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista South's Lindsey Kelly, North Platte's Tatum Montelongo.
ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS MACHIAN AND KRISTIN DONOVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Beatrice's Addison Barnard, Elkhorn's Sydney Nuismer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain, Millard South's Jayme Horan and Wayne's Victoria Kniesche.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 All-Nebraska softball team: Hastings' Ellie McCoy, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Millard South's Bailey Urban, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Gretna's Brooke Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Lincoln Southwest's Mckenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Wayne's Tori Kniesche and Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
2017
2017 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Millard West's Samantha Alm, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Lincoln Southwest's Carson Fischer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Pius X's Carlee Liesch and Crete's Morgan Maly. Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard North's Kate Rehberg and Crete's Camry Moore.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Elkhorn South's Alicia Perrien, Gretna's Alexa Sedlak, Millard South's Payton Huscroft, York's Karlee Seevers, Elkhorn South's Hannah Sederburg, Millard West's Sam Alm, Omaha Marian's Emma Raabe, Pavilion-La Vista's Hannah McCarville, Millard West's Logan Black, Pavilion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker and Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row, from left: York's Karlee Seevers and York's Jordyn Stearns. Back row, from left: Lincoln Southwest's Caelyn Christiancy, Millard West's Mikaela Pechar, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista's Sara Sempek, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Camille Fowler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Lexie Linderman, Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell and Millard West's Sam Alm.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard West's Kristen Van Hoosen, Ralston's Sierra Athow, Elkhorn's Laura Roecker, Millard South's Leah Kalkwarf, Papillion-La Vista's Julia Andersen, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Millard South's Vicky Kinney and Omaha Marian's Gabbie Jonas.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Kylie Schwarting, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. Back row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Julie Andersen, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, York's Taylor Kadavy, Wahoo's Taylor Otte, Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Millard South's Emily Hove.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Omaha Skutt's Jen Daro, Papillion-La Vista South's Paige Nekola, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Second row from left: Grand Island's Lindsey Telecky, Papillion-La Vista's Taylor Wachholtz, Papillion-La Vista South's Courtney Schendt, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. First row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Pius X's Kat Woolman, Millard West's Katy Klosterman, Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Madi Unzicker and Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Omaha Skutt's Jennifer Daro, Omaha Skutt's Erin McGonigal. Second row: Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Lincoln Southwest's Liz Dike, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest's Tania Carroll. Third row: Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Blake Ringle, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski. Back row: Bennington's Sydney Hames, Millard South's Taylor Erlenbusch, Millard North's Lexie Loos.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Blair's Presley Glaser, Blair's Carly Nielsen, Papillion-La Vista South's Kaiti Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Karissa Hovinga, Omaha Westside's Tonya Peterson, Millard South's Morgan Peterson, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Papillion-La Vista South's Allie Mathewson. Front row from left: Millard South's Jordan King, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Southeast's Sara Scheffert, Papillion-La Vista's Kelsey Whipple, Millard South's Katie Dinning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
