Class B: Blair ends state softball drought, one win from championship spot

HASTINGS, Neb. — Blair ended a decadelong winners bracket drought Wednesday with two wins in its first two games at the Class B state tournament at Smith Softball Complex.

After surviving a seventh-inning rally by Waverly to earn a 6-4 first-round victory, Blair dispatched another Eastern Midlands Conference rival — Bennington — in the second round with a 9-1 win over the Badgers.

Those wins earned Blair a spot in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket against Grand Island Northwest after the Vikings won their first two games for the first time in program history.

After beating conference rival Seward 9-0 in five innings, the Vikings plated a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to upset top-ranked Wahoo 4-3.

“At the end of the season we were playing so well we thought we were going to be the team to beat,” Viking coach Mitch Sadd said. “It’s anybody’s (tournament) to win or lose here. We could have blown this game wide open early but we left so many runners on base.”

Because their game is at 4:30 Thursday and school lets out at noon, the Vikings will be in class all day before heading back to Hastings.

Vikings ace Ava Laurent struck out 14 in the win over Wahoo to go over the 300 mark for the season. Three of the seven hits she gave up went for extra bases, with two of coming off the bat of Jaiden Swanson.

The senior infielder had a double and a home run to help Wahoo trim its 3-0 deficit to 3-2 in the fourth before the 29-3 Warriors tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth. It was one of the four Wahoo errors that brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Northwest.

Blair also used a pair of stellar pitching performances by its ace to get its two victories.

After striking out seven against Waverly, Kalli Ulven struck out 11 Badgers in the win over Bennington.

“Kalli pitched lights out,” Blair coach Jennifer Fangmeier said. “Our offense put up a lot of runs to back her up. We knew exactly how they were going to pitch to us, and the girls made some excellent adjustments.”

Waverly will meet Elkhorn, which fell 10-4 to Bennington, in one of the 9 a.m. elimination games. The other elimination game will feature Seward against Scottsbluff. The Bearcats played the longest game of the day, giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose 14-13 to Wahoo.

Wahoo will play the winner of the Waverly-Elkhorn game in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game. The other 11:30 a.m. game will pit Bennington against the Seward-Scottsbluff winner.

Blair (31-4) ................. 001 202 4—9 16 0

Bennington (22-11) ..... 000 000 1—1 5 1

W: Kalli Ulven. L: Reese Smith. 2B: B, Leah Chance (2), Tessa Villotta, Sophia Wrich, Brooke Janning, Ulven. HR: B, Madison Scobee.

Wahoo (29-3) .............. 000 201 0—3 7 4

GI Northwest (31-3) ..... 300 000 1—4 6 1

W: Ava Laurent. L: Autumn Iversen. 2B: W, Sidney Smart, Jaiden Swanson. HR: W, Swanson.

First round scores

Waverly (16-12).....000 000 4—4 4 4

Blair (30-4)............010 500 X—6 6 3

W-Kalli Ulven. L-Kaylei Denison. 2B-B, Nessa McMillen, Ulven.

Scottsbluff (23-9)......201 032 5—13 8 5

Wahoo (29-2)............032 204 3—14 21 5

W-Autumn Iversen. L-Elizabeth Fuss. 2B-S, Taryn Spady; W, Harper Hancock, Lanta Hitz. HR-S, Jenna Spengler, Spady; W, Sidney Smart, Madelyn Snyder.

Seward (24-10)..............................000 00—0 0 1

Grand Island Northwest (30-3)......005 22—9 11 1

W-Ava Laurent. L-McKenna Sides. HR-GINW, Laurent, Libby Loman.

Elkhorn (18-10).............100 300 0 — 4 7 0

Bennington (22-10).......102 115 X—10 11 0

W-Reese Smith. L-Claire Nuismer. 2B-B, Julissa Hauder. HR-E, Kendall Rager, Annabelle Hensley; B, Morgan Dreessen, Olivia Wiese, Bayler Holdorf.