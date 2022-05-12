Class B boys: Bennington rolls to first-round win over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Bennington landed punches in bunches Thursday night, giving the Badgers a fighting chance at a state title.

Class B No. 3 Badgers scored three times in the first half and added four more in the second, rolling to a 7-1 win over sixth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael in the opening round at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts Bennington into Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal match against No. 2 Lexington.

The Badgers are back in the semifinals, where they lost a year ago.

Bennington cracked the scoring in the 18th minute when Ayo Makinde practiced a bit of patience in a dangerous area. The junior forward stopped in the box, collected himself in traffic and calmly fired into an empty goal to get the Badgers on the board.

A quick burst just under 11 minutes later included goals from Kai Olbrich - his 22nd of the season - and Oliver Benson in the span of 37 seconds to put Bennington up 3-0. Benson, who added two assists on the night, now has a state-leading 26 on the season.

Mount Michael drew clower late in the half when Jurgen Beller pounded one in from close range, his team-leading ninth of the season.

The momentum the Knights carried into the break was quickly halted, though.

Just four minutes in the second half - which followed a 52-minute weather delay - sophomore defender Nicholas Halpin was shown a red card for a tackle from behind.

Playing up a man the rest of the way, Bennington added four goals in the final 20 minutes to put things away.

Freshman Austin Kaiser tallied his second of the season in the 61st minute, Makinde’s second of the match - and 15th of the season came five minutes later, and senior forward Gage Johnson added another in the 73rd minute.

Freshman Beau Pick put the finishing touches on things with his goal in the 79th minute, his second of the season.

It avenged an overtime loss to the Knights in the sub-district finals two weeks earlier.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (10-8) 1 0 - 1

Bennington (17-2) 3 4 - 6

GOALS: EMM, Jurgen Beller; B, Ayo Makinde 2, Kai Olbrich, Oliver Benson, Austin Kaiser, Gage Johnson, Beau Pick.

