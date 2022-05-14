Class B boys: Lexington downs Bennington to advance to state final — and rematch with Omaha Skutt

Lexington’s boys soccer team dialed in from distance in the second half to head back to the state championship game.

Jordy Enamorado scored on a free kick from 30 yards out to give the No. 2 Minutemen their first lead of the game, and Alexander Perez-Tunay added a goal from 25 yards at the midway point of the second half to help Lexington to a 3-2 win over Bennington in Saturday’s second Class B semifinal at Morrison Stadium.

“I’m proud of our boys, they battled,” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “We talked about how we would be in situations where we might be down and we would have to battle through it, and that’s exactly what we did.”

The Minutemen (19-2), who are in the state title game for the second time in school history, will get a state championship game rematch with Omaha Skutt. The SkyHawks, who beat the Minutemen to win the 2021 state title, defeated Waverly 4-0 in Saturday’s first semifinal.

“Honestly, it’s the game we wanted,” Lemus said. “With all due respect, we don’t fear anybody and we’re coming after that state title.”

Enamorado’s free kick from 30 yards out sailed over the Bennington wall, hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced into the net to put the Minutemen ahead 2-1 in the 42nd minute and give them their first lead.

“Jordy believes that he is the greatest free kick taker in the world, probably,” Lemus said. “He puts in some of them, but not as beautiful as that one.

“Props to him because I think at one point I told him, ‘Hey, you’re not my free kick taker anymore.’ He took the ball, and that’s what a leader does. I'm very proud of him.”

Perez-Tunay scored the game-winning goal on a shot from 25 yards out that drilled the upper left corner of the net to increase Lexington’s lead to 3-1.

The No. 3 Badgers (17-3) got a goal back in the 74th minute from Kai Olbrich and had chances to get an equalizer in the final minutes but could not put another one in the net.

“They were frustrated at times and stuck with it, and they put those frustrations behind them and got back in there and tried to fight and pull themselves back into the lead, but unfortunately just fell a little short,” Bennington coach Nick Hyman said.

Oliver Benson scored on a free kick from distance early in the first half to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

Diego Martinez Maravilla equalized for Lexington in the 31st minute from 10 yards out off an assist from Miguel Reymundo Jesus.

“I knew that our goals were going to come, our chances were going to come,” Lemus said of not panicking when the Minutemen fell behind. “We just had to put them away, and we did.”

Oscar Echeverria made three saves for Lexington.

Bennington (17-3).....1 1—2

Lexington (19-2).......1 2—3

Goals: Benn, Oliver Benson, Kai Olbrich. Lex, Diego Martinez Maravilla, Jordy Enamorado, Alexander Perez-Tunay.

