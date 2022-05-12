Class B boys: Lexington's Diego Martinez scores two goals in win over Grand Island Northwest

A double Diego day led Lexington back to the semifinals.

Senior forward Diego Martinez scored a pair of goals 33 seconds apart in the first half, enough for the Class B No. 2 Minutemen in a 4-1 win over seventh-ranked Grand Island Northwest Thursday in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

Martinez and company advance to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal round for the second consecutive season.

And it was a short stretch midway through the first half that got them there.

Martinez scored in the 17th minute after teammate Miguel Raymund made a great run from the left side and delivered a ball back towards the middle from near the touch line. Martinez collected himself, found a quick opening and fired into the right side of the goal, giving the Minutemen a lead.

“I knew there were more and more coming,” Martinez said. “I just felt it.”

He was right. Less than a minute later he headed in a ball from Kenny Morales to double the Lexington advantage.

“Once the goals start falling obviously that helps,” Minutemen head coach Joel Lemus said.

Lemus said that even though his team went to last year’s state final, that a nervy start on Thursday was to be expected.

“We’ve been at state here before, but this is a new group of guys,” he said. “So I felt we knew nerves were going to be high, and that’s kind of what happened, I think, the first few minutes. But I knew the guys had to ride it out, and they did. And so I think once we settled in, we kind of played our game and we felt comfortable.”

Getting goals from Martinez — who tallied his 14th and 15th of the season — was a good sign, too, Lemus said.

“He plays our striker up top and to have him get those goals, that’s what we need,” Lemus said. “Obviously you want your striker to be scoring goals. Hopefully he gets some momentum going into the next game.”

Lexington’s lead grew in the 37th minute when Edin Lima got on the end of a ball into the mix from Erneso Vargas and slipped it past Northwest keeper Ezekiel Koenig.

Moments later Koenig was involved in a scary collision that resulted in an ambulance being called. After a delay of just under 20 minutes, Koenig left the field on a stretcher, but gave the crowd a thumbs up.

Alexander Perez got in the scorebook less than two minutes into the second half on an assist from Martinez.

Northwest avoided the shutout when midfielder Najib Ortiz bent in a free kick from about 35 yards out for a score in the 75th minute. The ball tucked perfectly into the top left corner for the 13th of the year for Ortiz.

Lemus, in his first season as head coach, admitted that getting his first win at the state tournament was a “little sigh of relief.”

“And I think of confidence,” he said, “of just ‘this is where we belong, this is where we need to be.’ And we’ve got a couple more games to go hopefully.”

Grand Island Northwest (14-4)....0 1—1

Lexington (18-2)..........................3 1—4

GOALS: GINW, Najib Ortiz; L, Diego Martinez 2, Edin Lima, Alex Perez.

