Class B boys: Omaha Skutt downs Waverly to advance to SkyHawks' third straight title game

Three first-half goals Saturday sent No. 1 Omaha Skutt to its third straight Class B boys soccer state title game.

The SkyHawks (16-3) scored twice in the first 15 minutes and never let up in beating No. 4 Waverly 4-0 at Morrison Stadium.

Tyler Phillips netted the game-winning goal in the 11th minute by making a move in the open field around Waverly's keeper Ian Morehead.

Zachary Ourada and Kyle Stopak added goals in the first half, and Aiden Trumm had a second-half tally for Omaha Skutt.

Morehead made 15 saves for the Vikings (15-3).

