Class B boys: Omaha Skutt gets past Elkhorn North

Two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt didn't score for the first 30 minutes, then crammed its goals into a 15-minute span for a 3-1 win over first-time qualifier Elkhorn North.
Freshman Sam Schendt, Will Tobaben and Dylan Toth found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead before Elkhorn North broke up the shutout on Landon Kennington's penalty kick late in the match.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer, Thursday
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports