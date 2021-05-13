Class B boys soccer: Adam Baessler's second-half goal pushes Bennington into semifinals

Dean Limbach said his team wanted Class B’s best on the biggest stage.
“Well, we get that on Monday,” the Bennington coach said.
His No. 3 Badgers rode a goal in the 67th minute to a 1-0 win over fourth-ranked Grand Island Northwest in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
It was Bennington’s first appearance at state, and sets up a semifinal against top-ranked Omaha Skutt on Monday at 7 p.m.
“It’s unbelievable,” Limbach said, “an amazing feeling winning this game today.”
Junior midfielder Adam Baessler got the winner, turning to his right to find a perfectly-placed pass from teammate Oliver Benson near the top of the box and continuing his run into open space past a Northwest back.
Baessler went low for his eighth goal of the season.
“I didn’t know the ball was coming to me until Oliver screamed my name,” Baessler said. “It was the best pass I’ve gotten all season, and I just took a touch past the defender, one-on-one versus the goalie, he left the bottom left open and I hit it.”
Limbach called it an “amazing combination play” between Baessler and Benson.
“We were staggering them so we wouldn’t see that, and they just got it through” Northwest coach Ann Purdy said. “It was a good ball.”
The Vikings mustered only one shot for the game.
“We just couldn’t get an offense generated,” Purdy said. “I thought it might come down to who got it in, and they did.”
It was a potential program-altering win for the Badgers, Limbach said.
“It’s going to generate more interest in the sport,” he said. “I think this just helps that whole process of getting younger athletes wanting to play the sport of soccer.”
Now comes a different sort of task altogether for Bennington. Skutt broke the boys state tournament single-game scoring record earlier in the day Thursday, beating Platteview 10-0.
The SkyHawks have also not conceded a goal in their last 18 matches, good for new marks in both season and consecutive shutouts.
Limbach called Skutt a “finely tuned machine.”
“It’s going to be a big challenge,” he said. “But, again, I think if we play our game, our style of soccer, I think we’re able to compete with anybody. I guess we’ll find out on Monday if that style and our game competes with Skutt.”
After reaching heights never before season in program history, Limbach expects his team to play loose on Monday.
“I think it takes a little bit of the pressure off the players going into the Skutt game,” he said. “They’ll be a little more relaxed, although it is Skutt, so you can’t be that relaxed or they’ll make you pay for it.
“That will be our signature game. I think we’re ready for that next challenge.”
Grand Island Northwest (13-4)...0 0—0
Bennington (17-3)........................0 1—1
GOALS: B, Adam Baessler.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald