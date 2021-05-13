Class B boys soccer: Adam Baessler's second-half goal pushes Bennington into semifinals

The Vikings mustered only one shot for the game.

“We just couldn’t get an offense generated,” Purdy said. “I thought it might come down to who got it in, and they did.”

It was a potential program-altering win for the Badgers, Limbach said.

“It’s going to generate more interest in the sport,” he said. “I think this just helps that whole process of getting younger athletes wanting to play the sport of soccer.”

Now comes a different sort of task altogether for Bennington. Skutt broke the boys state tournament single-game scoring record earlier in the day Thursday, beating Platteview 10-0.

The SkyHawks have also not conceded a goal in their last 18 matches, good for new marks in both season and consecutive shutouts.

Limbach called Skutt a “finely tuned machine.”

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” he said. “But, again, I think if we play our game, our style of soccer, I think we’re able to compete with anybody. I guess we’ll find out on Monday if that style and our game competes with Skutt.”

After reaching heights never before season in program history, Limbach expects his team to play loose on Monday.