 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B boys soccer: Freddy Vargas scores to lead Lexington to win over Elkhorn Mount Michael
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class B boys soccer: Freddy Vargas scores to lead Lexington to win over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay

Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay kicks the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Skutt defeats Lincoln Lutheran, 7-1, in state tournament

Freddy Vargas scored a goal in the 53rd minute and Class B No. 2 Lexington made it stand up for a 1-0 win over sixth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament Monday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The Minutemen advance to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. championship match to meet either Omaha Skutt or Bennington.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-6)...........0 0—0

Lexington (20-1).............................0 1—1

GOALS: L, Freddy Vargas.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert