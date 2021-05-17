Class B boys soccer: Freddy Vargas scores to lead Lexington to win over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay kicks the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Freddy Vargas scored a goal in the 53rd minute and Class B No. 2 Lexington made it stand up for a 1-0 win over sixth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament Monday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.
The Minutemen advance to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. championship match to meet either Omaha Skutt or Bennington.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-6)...........0 0—0 Lexington (20-1).............................0 1—1 >> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: State Soccer May 17
Norris' Sophia Tolero kicks the ball against Omaha Duchesne's Sofia Bressani during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Paige Miller and Norris' Sophia Tolero battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Jayna Petty saves a ball against Norris during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Claire Macklin kicks the ball against Omaha Duchesne's Mia Sharrar during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sophia Talero and Omaha Duchesne's June Mullen battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Jayna Petty dives for a ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate after defeating Omaha Duchesne during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler kicks the ball against Omaha Duchesne's Maddie Smith during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan kicks the ball against Norris' Alexis Jantzen during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne players celebrate after scoring a goal against during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey celebrates after scoring a goal against Omaha Duchesne during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey celebrates after scoring a goal against Omaha Duchesne during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan dribbles the ball against Norris' Nicole Keetle during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey collides with Omaha Duchesne's Sofia Bressani during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Cady Betsworth kicks the ball past Lincoln Lutheran's Hailey Chambers during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Cece Behrens celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Lincoln Lutheran during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Victoria Dan Dyke dribbles the ball past Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Lauren Von Dollen kicks the ball past Lincoln Lutheran's Elsa Meyer during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer catches a corner kick against Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's McKenzie Derowitsch kicks the ball against Skutt's Cady Betsworth during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Cece Behrens dribbles the ball against Lincoln Lutheran during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Addi Burt heads the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Sierra Springer during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Hailey Chambers kicks the ball past Skutt's Sydney Wells during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Hannah Kile heads the ball against Skutt's Cady Betsworth and Giulianna Lonie during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's McKenzie Derowitsch and Skutt's Cadt Betsworth head the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate after scoring a goal against Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt players celebrate after defeating Lincoln Lutheran during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay (16) kicks the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan (0) stretches out for a save of a shot by Lexington's Diego Martinez Maravilla (11) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael players walk off the field following the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington players celebrates their win following the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans cheer on their team during the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Henry Hohman (6) and Lexington's Yoskar Galvan Mercado (9) go up for the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lexington coach watches his team during the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Eduardo Gomez Vazquez (1) grabs the ball while Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard (25) leaps over him in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael fans cheer on their team during the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez Vazquez (1) makes a save in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Parker Hottovy (21) and Lexington's Jose Casillas (10) go after the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Parker Hottovy (21) and Lexington's Fredy Vargas Guido (18) both go up for the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan (0) makes a save in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael head coach Kevin Gray talks to his team before the start of the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Cameron Detwiler (18) kicks the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Cruz Castaneda (31) kicks the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Eduardo Gomez Vazquez (1) gets caught under Elkhorn Mount Michael's Harper Held (7) and teammate Alexander Cruz Castaneda (31) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Harper Held (7) eyes the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans cheer on their team during the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Fredy Vargas Guido (18) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Fredy Vargas Guido (18) gets the ball Elkhorn Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan (0) for a goal after Pelan collided with teammate Cameron Detwiler (18) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard (25) kicks the ball over Lexington's Alexander Cruz Castaneda (31) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Sam Corey (10) moves with the ball in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego Martinez Maravilla (11) collides with Elkhorn Mount Michael's Cameron Detwiler (18) and goalkeeper Kyle Pelan (0) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Cruz Castaneda (31) and Miguel Raymundo Jesus (12) celebrate in the final seconds of the game as Elkhorn Mount Michael's Sam Corey (10) walks off the field in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego Martinez Maravilla (11) kicks the ball toward Elkhorn Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan (0) in the Lexington vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael state semifinal Class B boys soccer game at Creighton University on Monday. Lexington won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
