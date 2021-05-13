 Skip to main content
Class B boys soccer: Junior Casillas and Narcizo Ramirez lead Lexington to win over South Sioux City
SOCCER

Lexington

Lexington's Jose Casillas, right, celebrates a first-half goal against South Sioux City.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Junior Casillas and Narcizo Ramirez scored goals as Class B No. 2 Lexington beat seventh-ranked South Sioux 2-0 in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament Thursday morning at Morrison Stadium.

The Minutemen move into Monday’s 4 p.m. semifinal to face either Elkhorn Mount Michael or Columbus Scotus.

South Sioux City (10-9)........0 0—0

Lexington (19-1)..................1 1—2

GOALS: L, Junior Casillas, Narcizo Ramirez.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

