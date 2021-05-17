Class B boys soccer: Omaha Skutt defeats Bennington for spot in title game

“That really helped, I think, take a little pressure off us,” he said. “When we got that second one, that was big.”

The second came courtesy of Toth just past the midway point of the half, his third of the tournament.

But Bennington wouldn’t didn’t go away.

The Badgers, playing in their first state tournament in program history, did something that no team had done in the previous 1,500 minutes of game action this season — they cracked the Skutt defense and keeper Zach Weis.

A free kick from about 30 yards out looked destined to be snagged by Weis. But the SkyHawk keeper and defender John Meyer got to the ball at the same time, resulting in it sitting down right in front of a wide open Gage Johnson.

The junior made it hurt, pounding in his sixth goal of the season and bringing Bennington within one with 16 minutes to play.

“I think there was a point, as I told the boys after the game, that I think we felt like we had them on their heels a little bit,” Badgers coach Dean Limbach said. “We had some good strings that we connected there and were able to move the ball well and we got one on them.”