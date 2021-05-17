Class B boys soccer: Omaha Skutt defeats Bennington for spot in title game

One streak ended for Monday night for Omaha Skutt, but a much bigger one just got going.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks gave up a goal for the first time in nearly two months, but rebounded effectively to beat third-ranked Bennington 3-1 in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
The victory pushes defending champion Skutt back into the state championship match for the second straight season — this time on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against second-ranked Lexington.
“I know you know they're going to be upset about losing that streak and all that,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said, “but when the day's done, we responded. The whole team responded.”
Caleb Vos and Dylan Toth gave Skutt first-half goals less than nine minutes apart.
First it was Vos, taking a ball from the top of the box and sliding to his left for a little clearance before ripping a shot from outside the scoring area that found the bottom right corner of the goal.
“I made a little move and hit it as hard as I could,” Vos said. “It felt great to get an early goal. We know once we get that early goal on teams, it kind of puts them in a deadlock.”
It gave Skutt a lead just 12 minutes in, something Zabawa said he knew would be key on Monday.
“That really helped, I think, take a little pressure off us,” he said. “When we got that second one, that was big.”
The second came courtesy of Toth just past the midway point of the half, his third of the tournament.
But Bennington wouldn’t didn’t go away.
The Badgers, playing in their first state tournament in program history, did something that no team had done in the previous 1,500 minutes of game action this season — they cracked the Skutt defense and keeper Zach Weis.
A free kick from about 30 yards out looked destined to be snagged by Weis. But the SkyHawk keeper and defender John Meyer got to the ball at the same time, resulting in it sitting down right in front of a wide open Gage Johnson.
The junior made it hurt, pounding in his sixth goal of the season and bringing Bennington within one with 16 minutes to play.
“I think there was a point, as I told the boys after the game, that I think we felt like we had them on their heels a little bit,” Badgers coach Dean Limbach said. “We had some good strings that we connected there and were able to move the ball well and we got one on them.”
Bennington actually had a pair of dangerous free kicks from around the scoring area about six minutes later, but neither posed much of a threat for Weis.
Skutt put the match to bed with eight minutes to play when Aiden Trumm took a centering ball out front, wheeled with its momentum and fired to put the match on ice.
“At halftime we talked about how dangerous a 2-0 lead is and how important that third goal is,” Zabawa said. “We had our chances early in the second half to put that away and we didn't. And they were able to get that one and that really just gives them momentum, and they took that momentum for a little bit.
“It happens, and we were able to respond and bounce back.”
Now comes a second match with Lexington, who was the last team to score on Skutt before Monday. The SkyHawks won 3-1 when the teams met in mid-March.
Asked afterwards about what he’s seen out of Lexington over the past week at the state tournament, Zabawa said it’s been enough to know that the Minutemen will be a “very, very, very tough match-up."
“I think that's gonna be another real fun one to be part of,” Zabawa said.
Bennington (17-4) 0 1 - 1
Omaha Skutt (20-1) 2 1 - 3
GOALS: B, Gage Johnson; OS, Caleb Vos, Dylan Toth, Aiden Trumm