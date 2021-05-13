 Skip to main content
Class B boys soccer: Two late goals send Elkhorn Mount Michael to the semis
  • Updated
Harper Held and Joseph Chouinard scored goals in the last six minutes and Class B No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael beat fifth-ranked Columbus Scotus 2-0 in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

The Knights move into Monday’s 4 p.m. semifinal to meet Lexington.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-5).............0 2—2

Columbus Scotus (12-7)....................0 0—0

GOALS: EMM, Harper Held, Joseph Chouinard.

