Class B boys: Waverly downs Scottsbluff to advance to first semifinal in 21 years

The Waverly boys soccer team is on to the state soccer semifinals for the first time in 21 years.

The Vikings beat Scottsbluff 5-4 in a shootout in the first round on Thursday.

Waverly won the shootout 3-0. Two Scottsbluff shots missed, and Waverly goalie Ian Morehead made one save.

Both teams were each making their first state appearance since 2010.

Early in the first half Waverly scored two goals in a stretch of just 50 seconds.

Carson Brentlinger opened the scoring by fighting off two defenders and lofting a shot into the top of the goal. Then Kemper Reed made it 2-0 when he scored on a close shot.

Waverly took a 4-3 lead on goal by Anthony Ruelas with 27 minutes left in the second half. He took a pass from Jonny Martin across the front of the goal and finished on the open side of the net.

Five minutes later Scottsbluff tied the match 4-4 when Aaron Schaff scored his second goal of the match.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.