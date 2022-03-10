 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Class B: Britt Prince scores 29 in Elkhorn North's semifinal win over Norris

  • Updated
  • 0
Prince

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots during the Wolves' semifinal game against Norris.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Grace Thompson gave No. 1 Elkhorn North a second 20-point scorer Thursday, joining the Wolves' reliable Britt Prince, as they defeated Norris 68-52 in the Class B semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Thompson had 21 and Prince 29 for the defending champion.

Elkhorn North will meet the Adams Central-Omaha Skutt winner in Saturday's 1 p.m. final at PBA.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tony Hawk suffers severe leg injury in skateboarding accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert