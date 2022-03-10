Class B: Britt Prince scores 29 in Elkhorn North's semifinal win over Norris

LINCOLN — Grace Thompson gave No. 1 Elkhorn North a second 20-point scorer Thursday, joining the Wolves' reliable Britt Prince, as they defeated Norris 68-52 in the Class B semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Thompson had 21 and Prince 29 for the defending champion.
Elkhorn North will meet the Adams Central-Omaha Skutt winner in Saturday's 1 p.m. final at PBA.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
