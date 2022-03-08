Class B: Britt Prince's 19 points paces Elkhorn North in first-round win over Waverly

By Elkhorn North's lofty standards, it wasn't a vintage performance.
But the Class B No. 1 Wolves still did enough Tuesday to defeat Waverly 46-29 in a first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.
"Anytime you get a win at state, you're happy," coach Ann Prince said. "It was not a pretty game offensively and that goes back to the long layoff."
The Class B teams have been idle since district finals Feb. 25.
"We missed a lot of easy shots," Prince said. "But our defense was tremendous and I thought our full-court pressure was good."
The Wolves were led by Prince's daughter Britt, who averages 24.2 points per game. The sophomore guard was held to 19 while going 6 of 16 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line.
"It was a below-average game for her," Ann Prince said. "She played good defense and had a lot of steals but we turned the ball over too much."
Elkhorn North led 15-5 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. The Wolves finished with 46 points, their third-lowest point total of the season.
Waverly fell to Elkhorn North 65-37 early in the season.
"When you get to state, your defense is going to win games," Ann Prince said. "So I was happy with our performance that way."
Britt, the most recruited girls basketball player in the state, said she felt more comfortable in her second trip to the tourney. As a freshman last year, she helped Elkhorn North win a state title in the school's first season of varsity play.
"There still was a little bit of nerves," she said. "But I felt a lot more confident this year."
Nebraska coach Amy Williams watched the game, and Ann Prince said Creighton coach Jim Flanery and a Michigan assistant also were expected to attend. Britt has more than 20 Division I offers.
Reese Booth and Molly Bruggeman each scored eight for the Wolves, who will have another day off before returning to action in a Thursday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We'll have a day to work on some offensive execution," Ann Prince said.
Waverly (12-12);5;6;7;11--29 Elkhorn North (24-1);15;12;10;9--46
W: Annie Harms 2, Anna Clarke 6, Parker Christiansen 4, Paige Radenslaben 9, Abby Carter 8.
EN: Reese Booth 8, Britt Prince 19, Grace Thompson 5, Hannah Nadgwick 3, Sydney Stodden 3, Molly Bruggeman 8.
