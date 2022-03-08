 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Class B: Britt Prince's 19 points paces Elkhorn North in first-round win over Waverly

  • Updated
  • 0

By Elkhorn North's lofty standards, it wasn't a vintage performance.

But the Class B No. 1 Wolves still did enough Tuesday to defeat Waverly 46-29 in a first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.

"Anytime you get a win at state, you're happy," coach Ann Prince said. "It was not a pretty game offensively and that goes back to the long layoff."

The Class B teams have been idle since district finals Feb. 25.

"We missed a lot of easy shots," Prince said. "But our defense was tremendous and I thought our full-court pressure was good."

The Wolves were led by Prince's daughter Britt, who averages 24.2 points per game. The sophomore guard was held to 19 while going 6 of 16 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line.

"It was a below-average game for her," Ann Prince said. "She played good defense and had a lot of steals but we turned the ball over too much."

People are also reading…

Elkhorn North led 15-5 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. The Wolves finished with 46 points, their third-lowest point total of the season.

Waverly fell to Elkhorn North 65-37 early in the season.

"When you get to state, your defense is going to win games," Ann Prince said. "So I was happy with our performance that way."

Britt, the most recruited girls basketball player in the state, said she felt more comfortable in her second trip to the tourney. As a freshman last year, she helped Elkhorn North win a state title in the school's first season of varsity play.

"There still was a little bit of nerves," she said. "But I felt a lot more confident this year."

Nebraska coach Amy Williams watched the game, and Ann Prince said Creighton coach Jim Flanery and a Michigan assistant also were expected to attend. Britt has more than 20 Division I offers.

Reese Booth and Molly Bruggeman each scored eight for the Wolves, who will have another day off before returning to action in a Thursday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We'll have a day to work on some offensive execution," Ann Prince said.

Waverly (12-12);5;6;7;11--29

Elkhorn North (24-1);15;12;10;9--46

W: Annie Harms 2, Anna Clarke 6, Parker Christiansen 4, Paige Radenslaben 9, Abby Carter 8.

EN: Reese Booth 8, Britt Prince 19, Grace Thompson 5, Hannah Nadgwick 3, Sydney Stodden 3, Molly Bruggeman 8.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert