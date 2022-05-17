 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Central City/Fullerton/Centura downs Elkhorn to stay alive in state tournament

The co-op of Central City/Fullerton/Centura defeated Elkhorn 8-2 on Tuesday in an elimination game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

The victory boosts the Kernels to 22-3 and keeps their hopes alive for a first state title.

The Antlers finish the season 16-15.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

