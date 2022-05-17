Class B: Central City/Fullerton/Centura downs Elkhorn to stay alive in state tournament

The co-op of Central City/Fullerton/Centura defeated Elkhorn 8-2 on Tuesday in an elimination game of the Class B state baseball tournament.
The victory boosts the Kernels to 22-3 and keeps their hopes alive for a first state title.
The Antlers finish the season 16-15.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Tuesday
Elkhorn North's Luke Tillman steals second base after Waverly's Landon Oelke couldn't field the throw during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Waverly's Nash Petersen, left and Jake Bream kill time in the dugout during a rain delay in their game against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley, facing and Sam Huff play catch in a hallway during a rain delay to the start of their game gainst Waverly during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday. In the background is Chris Thiessenn's service dog, Buddy.
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley tags Waverly'a Payton Engel on a pick-off play during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Elkhorn North's Luke Tillman scores on a ball hit by Jett Grossart as Waverly catcher Jake Bream can't come up with the throw in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Waverly's Drew Miller, left, celebrates with Payton Engel after scoring in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The Waverly dugout celebrates a walk by Levi Powell in the third inning against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill started the game against Waverly during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Waverly's James Van Cleave started the game against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
