BASEBALL

Class B: Central City/Fullerton/Centura eliminates top seed Norris

  • Updated
  • 0

The co-op of Central City/Fullerton/Centura defeated Norris 7-4 on Monday in an elimination game of the Class B state baseball tournament at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Titans, making their 11th straight trip to state, were ousted in two games of the double-elimination event for the first time since 2011.

Kellen Fries had three RBIs and Kale Jensen two for the 21-3 Kernels, who advance to a 4 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at Millard North.

Norris finishes the season 20-8.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

