BASKETBALL

Class B: Connor Millikan's 35 powers Platteview to first-round win over Bennington

LINCOLN — Connor Millikan scored 35 points Monday to lead Platteview to a 60-44 win over Bennington in a first-round game of the boys state basketball tournament.

Millikan, the state's leading scorer with a 28.3-point average, was held to seven points in the first half. He scored 14 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

The Trojans, who moved to 21-6, advance to play Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in a tourney semifinal.

The Badgers finish the season 19-7.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

