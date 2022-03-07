Class B: Connor Millikan's 35 powers Platteview to first-round win over Bennington

LINCOLN — Connor Millikan scored 35 points Monday to lead Platteview to a 60-44 win over Bennington in a first-round game of the boys state basketball tournament.
Millikan, the state's leading scorer with a 28.3-point average, was held to seven points in the first half. He scored 14 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
The Trojans, who moved to 21-6, advance to play Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in a tourney semifinal.
The Badgers finish the season 19-7.
