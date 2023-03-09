LINCOLN — Trailing by two points at halftime Thursday night, Platteview needed someone to step up.

That player, as is so often the case, was Connor Millikan.

The senior poured in 36 points in a 60-50 Class B first-round win at the boys state basketball tournament. He scored 23 in the second half as the 23-4 Trojans advanced to the semifinals.

"We lean on him a lot," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. "He's been through this before and he's a tough kid."

Since Jan. 28, Class B's career scoring leader — and No. 2 all-time — has been playing with a partially torn meniscus.

"I'm leaving it all out there," Millikan said. "And playing with as much energy as possible."

The Titans led 17-14 after the first quarter with the help of 3-pointers from Barret Boesiger, Chris Garner and Macoy Folkerts. Norris maintained a slim 29-27 advantage at halftime despite Millikan's 13 points.

Platteview surged into the lead in the third quarter with the help of Millikan, who scored 12 points -- including two 3-pointers. Trey Moseman and Reiman Zebert scored the other two baskets as the Trojans took a 43-38 lead.

Millikan added 11 more in the final period as Platteview extended its lead to 12. The Trojans got two final free throws from Moseman, who finished with 10 points, to cap the win.

"They shot the heck out of the ball in the first half," Brotzki said. "I give them a ton of credit because they're a young team and the lights weren't too bright for them."

The Titans reached state with a last-second win over defending state champion Omaha Roncalli in the district final.

Boesiger and Garner each finished with 11 for Norris while Dakota Klein had 10.

Platteview, making its third straight trip to state, advances to a 3:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Titans finish 17-10.

Norris (17-10)........ 17 12 9 12 — 50

Platteview (23-4)... 14 13 16 17 — 60

N: Dakota Klein 10, Josh Bornschlegl 4, Barret Boesiger 11, Chris Garner 11, Macoy Folkerts 7, Alec Small 5, Wyatt Wubbels 2.

P: Ezra Stewart 2, Connor Millikan 36, Trey Moseman 10, Alex Draper 3, Reiman Zebert 9.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday