LINCOLN — Crete lost four games in a row before winning its district final. Its uptick continued Thursday by getting a payback victory over Elkhorn.

The Cardinals (19-6), who had lost to Elkhorn 48-41 during the season, led 36-23 at halftime and 58-40 in the fourth quarter before getting out with a 66-61 victory that was their first at state since beating the Antlers in 2007.