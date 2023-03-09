LINCOLN — Crete lost four games in a row before winning its district final. Its uptick continued Thursday by getting a payback victory over Elkhorn.
The Cardinals (19-6), who had lost to Elkhorn 48-41 during the season, led 36-23 at halftime and 58-40 in the fourth quarter before getting out with a 66-61 victory that was their first at state since beating the Antlers in 2007.
Crete plays top-ranked Omaha Skutt at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a Class B semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday
Crete's Aidan McDowell (11) goes for two points while up against Elkhorn's Nathan Roberts (45) and Dyllan Bertucci (3) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Cole Petersen (22) and Crete's Kenner Svitak (13) stretch out for the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Crete's Justus Gardiner (32) high-fives fans following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21), Kenner Svitak (13) and Justus Gardiner (32) all go up for the rebound in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
The Crete bench celebrates a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Elkhorn's Luke Howard (0) controls the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete's Jabin Gardiner (12) looks to pass the ball past Elkhorn's Charlie Lamski (11) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Braxton Ehlers, a Creete junior, and other in the student section, cheer during the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete's Trace Egge (23) gets a layup in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete head coach Tony Siske watches his team in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Elkhorn's Colin Comstock (1) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete fans react to a call in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete fans celebrate a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) celebrates with the student section following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Crete's Reece Vertin (15) and Jabin Gardiner (12) walk off the court following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) goes for two points past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) and Dylan Casart (45) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Bennington's Trey Bird (2) gets caught between Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) and Jack Healey (50) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) has the ball swatted away form him Bennington's Bryce Dunning (10) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington fans react to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington's Gunnar Lym (11) bowls through Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington head coach Luke Olson watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack (34) spins past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) goes for two points past Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) and Brock Scholl (44) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
The Omaha Skutt bench reacts to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) keeps the ball from Bennington's Austin Kaiser (1) and Trey Bird (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington fans support Gunnar Lym (11) as he shoots a free throw in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Bennington's Dylan Casart (45) and Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) sketch out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) looks to pass the ball over Bennington's Nicholas Colvert (4) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand (20) and Dylan Van Dyke (22) run off the court following the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
