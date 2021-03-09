Class B: Drew Christo, Dane Petersen power Elkhorn to win over Platteview

LINCOLN — The next matchup increases in difficulty for Elkhorn’s inside game, but it’s what enabled the Antlers to secure a spot in Friday’s Class B semifinals.
Nebraska baseball signee Drew Christo had 19 points and junior Dane Petersen 18, including two dunks, as Class B No. 5 Elkhorn defeated No. 4 Platteview 63-48 in Tuesday’s first round.
“Most teams put their best defender post-wise on Drew and so Dane is able to have a mismatch inside,” Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. “We did a good job with getting him the ball and he finished well for us.
“He’s always been a high flyer and a dunker, so I was glad people got to see that.”
Elkhorn will meet No. 2 Norris at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Norris owns wins of 53-36 and 54-44 over its Eastern Midlands Conference rival.
“It will be a tougher task. They have (Trey) Deveaux and (C.J.) Hood inside,” Petersen said. “We’ve done a really good job on Deveaux, but what’s killed us was the 3-point shot. So we’ll have to do what we did today, close out on their shooters and secure every rebound and we should be in a good spot.”
Connor Millikan’s 25 points for Platteview ended his sophomore season with 666. Alex Draper made three 3s for 11 points, but the Trojans (20-4) were 6 of 22 (27%) from deep after missing their eight attempts in the first quarter.
“That hurt our confidence a little bit,” Trojans coach Tim Brotzki said. “With that being said, we were only still down four points to start the third quarter. We really talked about coming out the third quarter and having a quick start and I think we turned it over three times out of four possessions.
“We just never got into a rhythm offensively due to their length, their defense and everything else.”
Platteview returns its starters except for Tyler Riley, its second leading scorer. It was the Trojans’ fourth time in Lincoln since 2016 and they haven’t made it past opening day.
“We're a young team,” Brotzki said. “It's good for these guys to experience this and we've got to take the next step next year and the next year so we can make it to the semifinal and the final because, you know, I think we're all tired of losing in the first round down here.”
Elkhorn (18-7).........10 16 17 20—63
Platteview (20-5).......6 22 12 14—48
E: Drew Christo 19, Dane Petersen 18, Gannon Gragert 11, Colton Uhing 9, Kyler Randazzo 4, Caden Reynolds 2.
P: Connor Millikan 25, Alex Draper 11, Tyler Riley 8, Ezra Stewart 2, Michael Wiebelhaus 2.