Class B: Drew Christo, Dane Petersen power Elkhorn to win over Platteview

LINCOLN — The next matchup increases in difficulty for Elkhorn’s inside game, but it’s what enabled the Antlers to secure a spot in Friday’s Class B semifinals.

Nebraska baseball signee Drew Christo had 19 points and junior Dane Petersen 18, including two dunks, as Class B No. 5 Elkhorn defeated No. 4 Platteview 63-48 in Tuesday’s first round.

“Most teams put their best defender post-wise on Drew and so Dane is able to have a mismatch inside,” Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. “We did a good job with getting him the ball and he finished well for us.

“He’s always been a high flyer and a dunker, so I was glad people got to see that.”

Elkhorn will meet No. 2 Norris at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Norris owns wins of 53-36 and 54-44 over its Eastern Midlands Conference rival.

“It will be a tougher task. They have (Trey) Deveaux and (C.J.) Hood inside,” Petersen said. “We’ve done a really good job on Deveaux, but what’s killed us was the 3-point shot. So we’ll have to do what we did today, close out on their shooters and secure every rebound and we should be in a good spot.”