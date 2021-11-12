Class B: Dylan Mostek scores 3 TDs as Bennington defeats Elkhorn to advance to championship

Bennington is headed to the state football championship game for the first time as a Class B school.

Behind a 252-yard, three touchdown performance by running back Dylan Mostek, the Badgers downed Elkhorn 28-7 in the semifinals and advance to the state championship where they will face Aurora.

The Badgers won a football title in 2007 in Class C-1 and appeared in the finals in 1989.

Mostek scored on TD runs of 34, 25 and 80 yards — the last one coming on the first play of the second half.

After gaining 147 yards on 16 carries in the first half, Mostek wasted no time getting the momentum back in Bennington’s corner after the Antlers scored their lone touchdown of the game with 14 seconds remaining before halftime.

Taking the handoff from quarterback Trey Bird, Mostek raced untouched through the middle of the Elkhorn defensive line and scooted past the last three Antlers defenders before reaching the 50-yard line.

Mostek continued to pull away from his pursuers, and 12 seconds into the third quarter the Badgers had their 14-point lead back.

A pair of 7-yard punts set up short-field touchdowns that produced the first touchdowns for both teams.