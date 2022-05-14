Class B: Elkhorn defeats Omaha Skutt in first-round game

Elkhorn did something Saturday night that it hadn't accomplished in its past four trips to the state baseball tournament.

The Antlers won a first-round game.

Elkhorn defeated Omaha Skutt 10-4 in a Class B tourney game at Werner Park. The Antlers, making their eighth straight trip to state, hadn't passed their opening test since 2016.

There was no varsity baseball played in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Coach Kyle McCright's seventh-seeded squad followed the pattern of the day, pulling the upset against the second-seeded SkyHawks. The lower-seeded team won three of the four first-round games.

​Elkhorn took control with a five-run second inning. Connor Hunt and Blake Knott each drove in two while pitcher Chase Smith had an RBI single.

The SkyHawks made it 5-3 in the third. Cade Christensen belted a two-run single, and Maccoy Holtam had an RBI single.

The Antlers answered with three more runs in the fifth. Cooper Fedde, Ben Reynolds and Jaxson Carle all had RBIs.

Elkhorn added two more runs in the seventh. Ben Ayala came on in the final inning to finish off the win, getting a groundout to end it.

The victory avenged a season-opening 15-4 loss against Skutt.

Smith went four innings to get the win. The left-hander scattered six hits and struck out seven.

Elkhorn won despite four errors, though the Antlers still had their share of strong defensive plays. Most notable was center fielder Hunt, who made five consecutive putouts that ranged from just behind second base to deep right-center field.

The Antlers advance to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against Elkhorn North at UNO's Anderson Field.

The SkyHawks fall into a 1 p.m. losers bracket game against Omaha Gross at UNO.

Elkhorn (16-13).............050 030 2—10 11 4

Omaha Skutt (18-7).......003 000 1— 4 7 0

W: Smith. L: Brummund. 2B: E, Fedde, Schenck.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.