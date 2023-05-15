Here's a look at the Class B results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Norris beats Elkhorn
For just over three innings, Norris couldn’t buy a hit.
Fresh off an opening round shutout, the Elkhorn pitching staff continued their dominance with three hitless frames. By the time Norris’ Codey Behrends came around to bat in the top of the fourth inning, Elkhorn had allowed two hits and zero runs in 10-plus innings of Class B state baseball tournament action.
That was about to change.
Behrends rolled a two-run single through the infield for Norris’ first hit and breakthrough of the night, a scoring play that put the Titans on their way to a 10-0 win Monday night at Anderson Field.
One of the hottest teams in the state, Norris (24-8) entered on a 10-game winning streak — but quickly found itself in a pitcher’s duel. Unlike their opening-round victory over Omaha Skutt when the Titans raced out to a five-run lead in the first inning, Norris went up and down the entire batting order without a hit.
Norris starting pitcher Collier Hestermann and Elkhorn (17-14) starter Gil Schroeder both struck out four batters without allowing a run in the first three innings, but it was Norris that landed the first blow. A pair of walks and an Elkhorn error on a sacrifice bunt attempt set up Behrends with the bases loaded and no outs, and the Norris designated hitter did what he was in the game to do — drive in runs.
Behrends’ two-run single and an RBI fielder’s choice two batters later set up Norris with a 3-0 lead that remained intact for the rest of the game. Hestermann ran into trouble but never flinched when the pressure was on, earning the win by throwing 5.2 scoreless innings.
Elkhorn put runners into scoring position in the first, second and fifth innings only to have Hestermann slam the door with an inning-ending strikeout on each occasion.
Hestermann recorded eight strikeouts and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Norris added a five-run sixth that featured four hits, two walks and two hit by pitches as the Titans stretched their lead to eight.
With the win, Norris is in a position to reach the Class B title game. Either Elkhorn or Omaha Skutt would have to beat the Titans twice Wednesday to reach the state championship.
— Luke Mullin, Lincoln Journal Star Elkhorn North defeats Beatrice
Colin Nowaczyk tossed a two-hitter Monday to lead Elkhorn North to an 8-0 win over Beatrice in a Class B state baseball tournament game.
The junior struck out seven in six innings for the Wolves, the defending state champions.
Maverick Christiansen had three RBIs and Carson Ripley drove in a pair for Elkhorn North, which will return to action Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Papillion's Fricke Field.
The Orangemen will play in an elimination game against Omaha Gross on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke.
Beatrice (15-9)..............000 000 0—0 2 1 Elkhorn North (22-5).....030 122 x—8 12 0
W: Nowaczyk. L: Wolter. 2B: EN, Cavenaugh, Thiessen.
Omaha Skutt knocks out Wahoo
Omaha Skutt scored four runs in the top of the eighth Monday to defeat Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4-0 in an elimination game.
Maccoy Holtam had a pair of RBIs for the 12-11 SkyHawks, who advance to play in a 7 p.m. game at Fricke Field.
Cade Christensen pitched seven innings to get the win while Ben Teal picked up the save.
Omaha Skutt (12-11).......000 000 04—4 7 0 Wahoo (20-5)..................000 000 00—0 6 3
W: Christensen. L: Johnston. 2B: OS, Holtam 2.
Omaha Gross eliminates Platte Valley
Omaha Gross defeated Platte Valley 13-2 on Monday in an elimination game.
Colby Duncan had three hits while Isaac Bies and Casey Braun each had two RBIs in the game played at Tal Anderson Field.
Creighton commit Connor Capece pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and struck out four.
The 16-7 Cougars advance to a 4 p.m. game Tuesday at Fricke Field.
Platte Valley — a co-op of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead — finishes 13-12.
Omaha Gross (16-7).......302 206—13 13 0 Platte Valley (13-12)......002 000— 2 3 4
W: Capece. L: Thies. 2B: OG, Capece.
