Here's a look at the Class B results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Elkhorn North defeats Beatrice

Colin Nowaczyk tossed a two-hitter Monday to lead Elkhorn North to an 8-0 win over Beatrice in a Class B state baseball tournament game.

The junior struck out seven in six innings for the Wolves, the defending state champions.

Maverick Christiansen had three RBIs and Carson Ripley drove in a pair for Elkhorn North, which will return to action Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Papillion's Fricke Field.

The Orangemen will play in an elimination game against Omaha Gross on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke.

Beatrice (15-9)..............000 000 0—0 2 1

Elkhorn North (22-5).....030 122 x—8 12 0

W: Nowaczyk. L: Wolter. 2B: EN, Cavenaugh, Thiessen.

Omaha Skutt knocks out Wahoo

Omaha Skutt scored four runs in the top of the eighth Monday to defeat Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4-0 in an elimination game.

Maccoy Holtam had a pair of RBIs for the 12-11 SkyHawks, who advance to play in a 7 p.m. game at Fricke Field.

Cade Christensen pitched seven innings to get the win while Ben Teal picked up the save.

Wahoo finishes 20-5.

Omaha Skutt (12-11).......000 000 04—4 7 0

Wahoo (20-5)..................000 000 00—0 6 3

W: Christensen. L: Johnston. 2B: OS, Holtam 2.

Omaha Gross eliminates Platte Valley

Omaha Gross defeated Platte Valley 13-2 on Monday in an elimination game.

Colby Duncan had three hits while Isaac Bies and Casey Braun each had two RBIs in the game played at Tal Anderson Field.

Creighton commit Connor Capece pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and struck out four.

The 16-7 Cougars advance to a 4 p.m. game Tuesday at Fricke Field.

Platte Valley — a co-op of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead — finishes 13-12.

Omaha Gross (16-7).......302 206—13 13 0

Platte Valley (13-12)......002 000— 2 3 4

W: Capece. L: Thies. 2B: OG, Capece.

