Here's a look at the Class B results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Elkhorn North defeats Beatrice
Colin Nowaczyk tossed a two-hitter Monday to lead Elkhorn North to an 8-0 win over Beatrice in a Class B state baseball tournament game.
The junior struck out seven in six innings for the Wolves, the defending state champions.
Maverick Christiansen had three RBIs and Carson Ripley drove in a pair for Elkhorn North, which will return to action Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Papillion's Fricke Field.
The Orangemen will play in an elimination game against Omaha Gross on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke.
Beatrice (15-9)..............000 000 0—0 2 1 Elkhorn North (22-5).....030 122 x—8 12 0
W: Nowaczyk. L: Wolter. 2B: EN, Cavenaugh, Thiessen.
Omaha Skutt knocks out Wahoo
Omaha Skutt scored four runs in the top of the eighth Monday to defeat Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4-0 in an elimination game.
Maccoy Holtam had a pair of RBIs for the 12-11 SkyHawks, who advance to play in a 7 p.m. game at Fricke Field.
Cade Christensen pitched seven innings to get the win while Ben Teal picked up the save.
Omaha Skutt (12-11).......000 000 04—4 7 0 Wahoo (20-5)..................000 000 00—0 6 3
W: Christensen. L: Johnston. 2B: OS, Holtam 2.
Omaha Gross eliminates Platte Valley
Omaha Gross defeated Platte Valley 13-2 on Monday in an elimination game.
Colby Duncan had three hits while Isaac Bies and Casey Braun each had two RBIs in the game played at Tal Anderson Field.
Creighton commit Connor Capece pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and struck out four.
The 16-7 Cougars advance to a 4 p.m. game Tuesday at Fricke Field.
Platte Valley — a co-op of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead — finishes 13-12.
Omaha Gross (16-7).......302 206—13 13 0 Platte Valley (13-12)......002 000— 2 3 4
W: Capece. L: Thies. 2B: OG, Capece.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Check out the updated Class A bracket after Friday's first round action!
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 13
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 1
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) avoids Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) while in a pickle in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout and fans celebrate a grand slam by Nick Venteicher (2) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) rounds the bases for a grand slam in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) bats in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) shows off after coming in safe at second past Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) throws the ball to first to get a Millard West' player out in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer (7) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tanner Wilbeck (21) smiles in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) runs to third in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) puts on his catcher's equipment in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) throws the ball to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks with the umpires in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Broxton Barrientos (6) throws the ball infield in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team on the mound in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) watches his team from the dugout in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) gets caught in a pickle between Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) and Riley Plummer (4) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Evan Gydesen (22) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Carson Leiting (9) slides safe into first after being caught trying to steal second past Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) celebrates an out in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) goes for a bunt in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna dugout celebrates a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Graham (13) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) slides safely into first next to Gretna's Griffin Goldman (26) after being caught trying to steal second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Wheelock (1) makes a catch in left field in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Mitchell Collins (3) and Grant Sommers (17) celebrate runs in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brendan Albers (24) stands in the dugout in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Lisec (16) grabs his helmet after sliding into third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) runs to third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) slides into second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep assistant coach Joe Ryberg in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!