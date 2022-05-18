 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Elkhorn North downs Central City/Fullerton/Centura

​Elkhorn North stayed alive in the Class B state baseball tournament Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Central City/Fullerton/Centura.

The 22-11 Wolves, making their first tourney appearance, will play Omaha Skutt at 4 p.m. Friday at UNO. The winner will play Waverly at 7 p.m. for the championship.

Luke Tillman drove in a pair for Elkhorn North.

The Kernels finish the season 22-4.

