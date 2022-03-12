Class B: Elkhorn North downs Omaha Skutt for back-to-back state titles

LINCOLN — The points were hard to come by Saturday in the Class B girls basketball final, but the result was the same as last year.

​A second state championship for Elkhorn North in the school's second season.

The Wolves never trailed and went on to defeat Omaha Skutt 49-36 in the title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elkhorn North finishes 26-1, avenging its only loss of the season.

The game was much lower scoring that the last time the teams played, a 62-60 Elkhorn North victory in subdistricts. Britt Prince hit a last-second shot to win that game, and she was at it again Saturday.

The heavily recruited sophomore scored a game-high 21 points and helped the Wolves in other ways. She also had seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.

"What more can you say about her that hasn't been said already?" Skutt coach Kip Colony said. "She's going to get her points but today some of their other players also stepped up."

Hannah Nadgwick scored 10 for the Wolves while Grace Thompson added nine. Molly Bruggeman had a solid game inside, pulling down eight rebounds.

The Wolves led 8-5 after the first quarter and 17-10 by halftime. Hopes of a SkyHawks' comeback were dimmed early in the third quarter when Prince, Thompson and Reilly Palmer sank baskets to extend the lead to 14.

Skutt was unable to whittle that deficit below double digits the rest of the way.

"It was definitely a defensive battle," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "The subdistrict game showcased both offenses and this one was about the defenses."

The coach added that it wasn't a surprise the final was the Wolves' fourth-lowest point total of the season. Elkhorn North scored more than 70 points in eight games during the regular season.

"I think it's hard to shoot in the big arena at state," she said. "There are nerves involved and the depth perception is different."

Britt Prince said the players wanted to send out the team's three seniors — Bruggeman, Palmer and Michaela Palmer — on a winning note. They're part of the first graduating class at the school that opened in 2020.

"We had a lot of motivation for this game," she said. "We wanted to go back to back and we wanted to send out our seniors the right way."

Peyton McCabe scored 13 for the SkyHawks, who were seeking their first title.

Omaha Skutt (26-2).......5 5 9 17—36

Elkhorn North (26-1).....8 9 10 22—49

OS: Addison Burt 4-11 0-0 9, Julia Connealy 1-2 1-2 3, Peyton McCabe 6-17 1-2 13, Presley Douglas 0-3 0-0 0, Victoria VanDyke 1-3 2-2 4, Jesse Trout 1-4 0-0 3, Madison Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Mia McMahon 0-2 1-2 1, Kamryn Kasner 0-0 1-2 1, Libby Shotkoski 1-1 0-0 2, Lucille Currans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 6-10 36.

EN: Molly Bruggeman 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Nadgwick 4-9 2-4 10, Britt Prince 7-16 4-4 21, Grace Thompson 3-6 3-7 9, Reilly Palmer 1-6 1-3 3, Reese Booth 0-0 4-6 4, Sydney Stodden 0-1 0-0 0, Halle Pribnow 0-0 0-0 0 Grace Heaney 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Sachs 0-0 0-0 0, Michaela Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Finley Gragert 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Allyson Dutoit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 14-24 49.

3-point goals: OS 2-12 (Burt 1-4, McCabe 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Trout 1-3, McMahon 0-1); EN 3-14 (Nadgwick 0-1, Prince 3-8, Thompson 0-1, R. Palmer 0-4). Rebounds: OS 32 (Connealy 7); EN 32 (Bruggeman 8). Total fouls: OS 20; EN 11. Turnovers: OS 11; EN 9. Field-goal percentage: OS .311; EN .400. Free-throw percentage: OS .600; EN .583.

